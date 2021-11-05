NJ Election Chaos: 56 Voting Machines Shut Down Overnight Without Votes Being Counted, Will Have to Be Brought to Warehouse

By Dillon Burroughs | 3 November 2021

THE WESTERN JOURNAL — Fifty-six districts in Essex County, New Jersey, have not posted election results after a problem with voting machines that led to them being shut down until a judge intervenes.

News 12 New Jersey spoke with Essex County Clerk Christopher Durkin regarding the details of the mysterious voting shutdown.

“Those machines are at the polling places right now,” Durkin said.

“Those machines have to be brought back to the warehouse. A judge will issue an order for us to open those machines, retrieve the results and post those results.”

The results from the precincts in and near Newark are unlikely to be determined on Wednesday, according to the report.

“We need to compile a list of the results that are missing then need to schedule a hearing in front of a judge and then the judge issued the order and then we’re able to go and retrieve those results,” Durkin explained. […]