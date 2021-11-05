Biden Admin Blacklists Israeli Spyware Firms in Unprecedented Move Against Ally

By Tyler Durden | 3 November 2021

ZERO HEDGE — The controversial Israeli company NSO group has been placed on a US blacklist by the Biden administration, in an almost unprecedented move targeting of an Israeli entity, given the Jewish state is America’s closest longtime ally in the region. Another Israeli spyware company that works closely with the government was also blacklisted in the same designation.

The White House moved against NSO for having acted “contrary to the foreign policy and national security interests of the US” – after last summer a bombshell investigation by the French non-profit group Forbidden Stories revealed its cutting edge spyware was used by foreign governments to hack Western allies, including accessing the mobile numbers of French President Emmanuel Macron and much of his cabinet.

Specifically its Pegasus phone-hacking tool was found to have been used to “maliciously target” journalists and activists as well as top government officials. Revealed by the initial report was an extensive list that included over 600 government officials and politicians from over 30 countries. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was also a big name on the list. […]