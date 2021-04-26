Facebook deletes 120,000-member group where people posted stories of alleged adverse vaccine reactions

The tech giant continues to police discussions about the coronavirus.
By Tom Parker | 23 April 2021
RECLAIM THE NET — Facebook has removed a popular, rapidly growing group where members would post stories about alleged negative COVID-19 vaccine side effects.
The group, “COVID19 VACCINE VICTIMS AND FAMILIES,” had over 120,000 followers when it was shut down and had been gaining more than 10,000 followers per week.
The shutdown of the page follows Facebook introducing a ban on a wide range of claims about the coronavirus vaccine in February. The list of prohibited claims includes claims that the vaccines cause blood clots and claims that the coronavirus vaccine change people’s DNA (something that even Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told Facebook staff during a July 2020 internal meeting).
Not only is Facebook restricting a wide range of vaccine-related claims but it’s also adding labels to all posts about coronavirus vaccines. These labels state that vaccines are safe and direct users to sources that Facebook has deemed “authoritative” such as the World Health Organization (WHO). […]
Everyone has heard the phrase ‘freedom of the press’, and nearly everyone believes in it — but you could just as easily say ‘freedom to publish’; it’s the same thing — and that’s what people do on these social media platforms: they publish.
