Dusty Finish to be Used as Catalyst for Color Revolution

The Crime Syndicate overlords have divided the populace and now they might just prove that politics is like pro wrestling by using a tried and true method of stirring things up. It’ll be pandemonium and more chaos!

“The Dusty Finish is the nickname given to a specific ending to a wrestling match in which one wrestler appears to have scored a win only to have the decision reversed, often on some technicality.” It was discussed in my shows with Cat Trad Knight and Dino Ryan.

TradCatKnight Radio’s Eric Gajewski, Russ Winter Talk Post-Election Scenarios

The Patrick ‘Dino’ Ryan Show — Duo Discuss Hate Shadow Language and the Prospect for an Election Dusty Finish (start @33:30)

The basis of the dusty finish that puts the election outcome even more into doubt are the results in five close states: Wisconsin, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania. To pull the dusty finish Trump needs to reverse corrupto Pennsylvania and one of the other close states. Biden leads Arizona by only 11,600 votes and Georgia by 14,000.

These states have highly suspicious counties that have been tagged for likely fraud by the Trump stats team. Hundreds of pro-Trump IT volunteers are scouring voter data.

The Trump people have filed it’s complaint in US district court in Pennsylvania. It is damning and to our sensibilities will put the third world US star chamber legal system to the test. Once the perception builds that a dusty finish is in the works, the streets erupt leading to the ultimate goal of color revolution.

The Tell-Tale Patterns Seen in Color Revolutions

Color Revolution Revealed in 2019 ‘War Games’ Project

Among the charges are that Democrat-majority counties provided political parties and candidates, including the Trump Campaign, no meaningful access or actual opportunity to review and assess mail-in ballots during the pre-canvassing meetings.

Per the complaint Allegheny and Philadelphia Counties alone received and processed 682,479 mail-in and absentee ballots without reviewing the receipt, review, opening, and tabulation of those 682,479 votes in direct contravention of the Election Code.

As one federal court put it, “absentee voting is to voting in person as a take-home exam is to a proctored one.”

A 2012 study from the Pew Center on the States – which the U.S.

Supreme Court cited in a recent case – found that “approximately 24 million – one of every eight – voter registrations in the United States are no longer valid or are significantly inaccurate”

Courts have repeatedly found that mail-in ballots are particularly

susceptible to fraud. As Justice Stevens has noted, “flagrant examples of [voter] fraud … have been documented throughout this Nation’s history by respected historians and journalists,” and “the risk of voter fraud” is “real” and “could affect the outcome of a close election.”

Yet despite the tarnished history of mail in voting the Lugenpresse has engaged in more cover up and sophistry.

Failing to uphold and ensure the adherence to even basic transparency measures or safeguards against the casting of illegal or unreliable ballots creates an obvious opportunity for ineligible voters to cast ballots, results in fraud, and undermines the public’s confidence in the integrity of elections —

A shocking number of mail-in ballots have inexplicably appeared in

counties since the November 4 ballot reports. For instance, in Delaware County, the county’s Wednesday, November 4 report indicated that Delaware County reported it has received about 113,000 mail-in ballots and counted approximately 93,000 voted ballots. On the next day, November 5, the Secretary of the Commonwealth’s

4:30 report reflected that Delaware County had received about 114,000 ballots. Several hours later, the Delaware County solicitor reported to an observer that the County had received about 126,000 mail-in ballots and counted about 122,000. As of Sunday, November 8, 2020, the Department of State’s website reflects that the County has counted about 127,000 mail-in ballots. Plaintiffs have received no explanation for where the additional 14,000 voted ballots came from,

when they arrived, or why they are included in the current count.

Those counties provided their mail-in voters with the opportunity to cure mail-in and absentee ballot deficiencies, while Republican-heavy counties followed the law and did not provide a notice and cure process, disenfranchising those that themselves complied with the Election Code to cast legal votes.

As evidenced by numerous sworn statements, Defendants egregious

misconduct has included ignoring legislative mandates concerning mail-in ballots – which amounted to over 2.6 million of the approximately 6.75 million votes in Pennsylvania – including the mandate that mail-in ballots be post-marked on or before Election Day, and critically, preventing Plaintiff’s poll watchers from observing the receipt, review, opening, and tabulation of mail-in ballots.

Additionally, Plaintiffs have learned that certain County Election

Boards were mailing unsolicited mail-in ballots to voters despite the fact that they had not applied for a mail-in ballot for the General Election, thus resulting in voters who received two ballots. The offending counties also failed to undertake any effort to ensure destruction of the duplicate ballots.

Among other things, the Secretary refused to require adequate verification of the voter’s identity. Rather than require votes to be received on the day of election, the Secretary permitted ballots

received up to three days after the election to be counted without any evidence of timely mailing, such as a postmark. Finally, contrary to the in-person voting that is open and transparent to the parties and the candidates, Defendants permitted the review and counting of mail-in ballots largely in secret with no monitoring.

Pa Secretary of State Boockvar, a very partisan Democrat, grossly exceeded her ministerial powers.

The Republicans seek to invalidate hundreds of thousands of Pa ballots. They also seek to investigate Dominian switch ballots in all these states. This will need to be conducted by audit and canvas – not a recount. The Republican controlled legislature has the power to authorize this. This examination will need to occur to justify invalidating the whole Presidential election in Pennsylvania which the state legislature has the power to do.