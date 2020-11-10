TradCatKnight Radio’s Eric Gajewski, Russ Winter Talk Post-Election Scenarios

Russ on Friday participated in another monthly podcast with intrepid stalwart Eric Gajewski of TradCatKnight. If you haven’t tuned in to these podcasts, you’re missing something. These are all short in length (approx. 40 minutes or less), but they’re fast-moving and hard-hitting.

Posts discussed: Dusty Finish concept is coming.

Epic Voter Fraud Predicted for US 3rd World Presidential Election in 2020

What we Can Expect from a Biden-Harris Administration: Abject Looting, Scamdemic Tyranny, Hate Crime Hoaxes and Secret ‘Police’

When Biden Mentioned Dark Winter, Was it About COVID-19 or Something Else?

Here is Bill Gate’s Injectable Biochip, for Those Who Think it is Conspiracy Theory

Was Fidel Castro Justin Trudeau’s Daddy?