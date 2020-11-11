News Ticker

The Patrick ‘Dino’ Ryan Show — Duo Discuss Hate Shadow Language and the Prospect for a Dirty Election Finish

November 11, 2020 Winter Watch Podcasts, Winter Watch Articles 0

The duo examine the brainwashing weaponized use of hate in language and new contrived social engineering terms hoisted on the public. We go over timeline charts showing this emergence in the Lugenpresse.

We agree that Trump could pull of a dirty finish. In pro wrestling that is when one party is winning, but the victory is snatched at the last minute on a technicality. If this transpires the left will burn down the country in a color revolution.

Dino is calling this my best show performance. Sound quality on my end in this show and yesterday with Trad Cat Knight is improved with new mic and headset.

Winter Watch posts discussed during the show:

Putting the Word ‘Hate’ into Proper Context

The Hidden Truth About US Hate Crime in 47 Charts

Nothing’s Sacred: Satanic, Discordian Desecration of Christian Churches Worldwide Reaches Epidemic Proportions

Finally, We Know What Really Happened at the Robert E. Lee Statue in Charlottesville

William Jennings Bryan’s Motto: ‘Do Not Compromise With Plutocracy’

