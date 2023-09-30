The Mysterious UN Illegal Migrant Debit Cards

Sept 28, 2023
Footage of a US-bound Haitian in Tapachula, Mexico complaining that the UN failed to make its payment to him and now his UN debit card is empty. United Nations is behind all the illegal immigrants. pic.twitter.com/k8CeQB0n6A
— Truthseeker (@Xx17965797N) September 29, 2023
The billions of dollars Biden gave to the UN is now financing the illegal migration of the low IQ third world. The mantra has been for decades to get America out of the UN. This alone proves that. And how many other countries are being infiltrated by illegals with the help of the UN debit card? Or should it be renamed the “UN crash the border card”????.