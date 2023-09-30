Freemason Spies Lodge, and the Case Of Worshipful Master and Pedophile Keith Harding

The case of Keith Harding provides more smoking-gun proof that pederasts infiltrated British establishment, government and Freemasonry. They are using its pervasive influence to protect their fellow perverts’ evil predations and are involved in the largest pedophile ring in the world.

The Mercurius Lodge in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire, was founded by U.K. spy agency Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) agents and boasts of its heritage on its website. The Mercurius Lodge is known as the Spies Lodge, as over the years many intelligence officers have become members. Keith Harding was the Worshipful Master and most senior member of the Spies Lodge.

The Daily Express revealed that Lodge’s Worshipful Master Keith Harding was convicted of an indecent assault against four children, ages 8 and 9, in 1958. He became classified as a Schedule 1 offender, which meant the offence remained on his criminal record all of his life.

His name was also on a list of about 400 Paedophile Information Exchange (PIE) members seized by police in 1984, the year the organisation disbanded. Harding told a friend that he kept hidden in a safe a list of more than 1,000 PIE members with prominent names, including top politicians from the Thatcher era.

Birds of Feather

Harding socialized regularly with MPs Leon Brittan and Cyril Smith at his world-renowned workshop. Brittan was a high ranking official, including Home Secretary and at the center of controversies, such as illegal wiretapping and rape allegations. Like Jimmy Saville, it was revealed that Smith was a prolific child predator and known as such dating back to 1979. Again, we had another cover up. There are numerous rabbit holes with these characters.

The U.K. has liberal libel laws and a low bar with which to bring suits. It works effectively to shut down accusations and public revelations about pedos and rapists in prominent positions.

In 1980, Harding appeared alongside pedophile television presenter Jimmy Saville in a Christmas special of “Jim’ll Fix It.” He was an antiques expert who did restoration for royalty. He was subsequently given the Freedom of the City of London and became a member of the Worshipful Company of Clockmakers. He also ran a museum regularly visited by children. Social services reports from 1995 are said to describe his convictions as a “real cause for concern” and warned that children should not be left unsupervised with him.

Harding was married and divorced and had two children. In 2007 he established a same sex civil partner relationship. He died in 2014.

Worshipful Master is the highest honor and most senior and important functionary of any Masonic Lodge. No Mason can rise above the 18th Degree without the unanimous agreement of the entire Supreme Council. Allegedly to advance beyond the 18th Degree, members are severely vetted and background checked. Convicted pedo Harding was a 33rd degree Mason. It is a certainty that Keith Harding’s security services’ file would have been accessible to most GCHQ staff, above janitor level, at the click of a mouse.

The GCHQ is well known for its open advocacy and leadership in LBGT “rights” and issues. It lit up a colourful display at the Cheltenham home of the intelligence agency to mark International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia (IDAHOT). Inquiring minds would like to know: What are their views on pederasty? Harding’s PIE organization advocated four years as the age of consent.

In 2014, this “rights advocate” GCHQ was caught up in a revelation that they were nefariously harvesting intimate Web cam exchanges of Yahoo users. The leaked document, was unearthed the by The Guardian newspaper, who stated, “Unfortunately … it would appear that a surprising number of people use webcam conversations to show intimate parts of their body to the other person.”

The newspaper claimed the operation code named Optic Nerve stored images to agency databases regardless of whether individuals were suspected of wrongdoing. The operation allegedly took place between 2008 and 2012. During one six-month period, more than 1.8 million Yahoo users were targeted.

Winter Watch Takeaway: GCHQ possesses images of nobodies jerking off on a Web cam, but they apparently don’t have the wherewithal to identify the pedo criminal background of the highest ranking member of an influential Mason Lodge with significant GCHQ presence. This is hardly isolated either. It is prima facie evidence of capture and compromise by some very nasty operatives and elements.