Flight 11: David Angell’s Odyssey on 9/11

To make a sophisticated false-flag operation like 9/11 work and seem believable, it was necessary to have a few carefully placed prominent people on board the alleged hijacked flights. One of these was David Angell and his wife, Lynn. They were alleged to be sitting next to hijacker Mohammed Atta on American Flight 11. Angell was the executive producer of the “Frasier” sitcom series.

Indeed, in this 1997 episode of “Frasier,” we get predictive programming with black magic thrown in for good measure. Listen to the non-sequitur phone call where she says, “… coming in on American [Airlines], Flight 11, 10:30.”

Getting Sloppy With the Storytelling

In the official website of the film “American Identity,” Stephen Rollins dedicates his film to David and Lynn Angell and claims to have been very good friends with the couple.

According to Rollins, Angell called him from Boston, where they were visiting David’s ill mother on the evening of Sept. 10, 2001, to wish him happy birthday. Rollins was celebrating his birthday in the “Windows of the World” complex atop the World Trade Center!

There’s a major problem with this story: David Angell’s mother, Mae Angell, died 31 years earlier, in August 1970. Nor could the couple be visiting David’s sick father, Henry Angell, who died in August 1973. The only surviving parent at the time was Lynn’s mother, who lived in Birmingham, Alabama.

Curiously, American Airlines and FBI sources indicate that David A N G E L L [FFAA KK01116] [PNR CUFNSG]

cancelled his 9/11 flight reservation at 7:30 on 08/27/01 , the same time as his wife Lynn A N G E L L [PNR CUFNSG] [FFAA KJ66928].

Nothing to see here, move along?

The next video covers theories on what actually happened to the flights on 9/11.