On board the Biden Express – Dailymail.com joins the throng of African migrants on daily sold-out Flight TK800 from Istanbul to Bogota as they make their way to our southern border

Daily Mail | Sept. 29, 2023

The group of African men had waited all night in suspense for the gate for the Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul to Bogota to be announced.

Ten of the thousands who each month embark on the trek were camped out on the floor using their tiny rucksacks as makeshift pillows while the airport’s bright blue departure screens flickered with fresh updates.

‘Where is it going from?’ asked Latif Abubaker, a 26-year-old Ghanaian national, just after 6 a.m. Wednesday. Flight TK800 will not take off for another four hours.

