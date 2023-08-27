US Turned Into A Nasty Country: Nearly Half of Americans Support Use of Torture

“Torture Can Be Useful, Nearly Half of Americans in Poll Say“
By Somini Sengupta | 8 December 2016
THE NEW YORK TIMES — (UNITED NATIONS) Nearly half of Americans in a global survey said they believed an enemy fighter could be tortured to extract information, according to results released Monday. That finding puts respondents in the United States in contrast with citizens of many countries and at odds with international law, which prohibits torture under any circumstances.
The results were part of a poll (pdf) carried out by the International Committee of the Red Cross, which surveyed 17,000 people in 16 countries, including many nations in conflict or recovering from conflict, to gauge public opinion about the laws of war.
The findings on torture were among the starkest. Among Americans, 46 percent said torture could be used to obtain information from an enemy combatant, while 30 percent disagreed and the rest said they did not know. On a more general question, one in three said torture was “part of war,” just over half called it “wrong,” and the rest said they did not know or preferred not to answer. […]
People on War: Perspectives from 16 Countries (International Committee of the Red Cross) (pdf)
Int’l Criminal Court Considers War Crimes Probe of U.S. Military and CIA Torture in Afghanistan (by Mike Corder, Associated Press)
One-Third of Americans—and Nearly Half the People around the World—Fear Torture if Taken into Custody (by Noel Brinkerhoff, AllGov)
Doctors Working for U.S. Military Took Part in Detainee Torture, and Army Field Manual Still Allows It (by Noel Brinkerhoff, AllGov)
Obama: Torture Okay if Just Following Orders (by Noel Brinkerhoff and David Wallechinsky, AllGov)
A nasty country indeed. Very sad to see such widespread adaptation of jewish attitudes and values.
Politically speaking, Israelis are just as divided as Americans — and the principal 9/11 conspirator was a Christian.
That was the half which believed the official conspiracy theory
https://www.corbettreport.com/911-a-conspiracy-theory
A result of the “Islamic terror threat” psy-op. More than anything I think it was “terror threat” TV shows like 24 that instilled these morally relativist and utilitarian values into many Americans. The “terror threat” psy-op tricked people into believing “terrorist cells” were operating all over the country, constantly working on new attacks on Americans and Westerners “because they hate our freedom.” Therefore, people were led to believe, it was absolutely necessary and right to use all means necessary to stop them, including torture. Rounding up “terrorists” at Guantanamo Bay and systematically torturing them for “information” was therefore accepted as a “necessary evil” for the “greater good” of “protecting American/Western lives and our “freedom and way of life.”
The 24 TV show psy-opped audiences into thinking the clock was constantly ticking down towards a “new 9/11” or worse and that brave government agents had use any means necessary to extract information needed to stop it, if not to even root and cheer for the torturer for punishing the “bad guys” and doing the dirty work necessary to protect them and their “freedom.” All the while popularizing the digital surveillance state as necessary to locate and stop these “threats” “before it’s too late.”
The subsequent “right wing/white supremacist terror threat” psy-opped leftists with the same ideas and therefore the globalists now have many on both of their controlled political “sides” supporting use of torture, enabling them to use it on Americans who oppose them without much public opposition. All they have to do is make them believe they’re a grave and urgent threat, which they can do by casting them as “threats” according to any of their “threat” psy-ops like “right wing/white supremacist terrorists,” “Islamic terrorists,” “Russian/Chinese agents,” etc.
Later on, another TV show, “Designated Survivor,” served to popularize the idea of there being a “right wing/anti government/white supremacist” terror threat. Coincidentally starring the same actor in the lead role as in “24;” Kiefer Sutherland.