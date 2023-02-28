Woody Tells the Truth On SNL – Actor met with ridicule and opposition from brainwashed journalists.

Dr Peter McCullough Substack | Feb. 27, 2023

On the evening of February 25, Woody Harrelson was the guest host of Saturday Night Live. Assuming the tone and posture of a jester such as Will Sommers in the court of Henry VIII—that is, playing the fool while speaking frankly to potentially dangerous people—the comedian and actor told his audience the truth. He began by saying that in the year 2019, he was presented with a movie pitch that was “the craziest I’ve ever heard.”

So the movie goes like this: The biggest drug cartels in the world get together and buy up all the media and all the politicians and force all the people in the world to stay locked in their homes. And people can only come out if they take the cartel’s drugs and keep taking them over and over,” Harrelson said. “I threw the script away. I mean, who was going to believe that crazy idea? Being forced to do drugs? I do that voluntarily all day.

(***)