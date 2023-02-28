IRS ‘is developing new Biden-backed algorithm that’ll see more white and Asian people targeted for tax audits to boost racial “equity”

Daily Mail | Feb. 22, 2023

A conservative legal group is accusing the Biden administration of directing the Internal Revenue Service to audit more white and Asian Americans in an effort to boost ‘equity.’

The America First Legal Foundation, a nonprofit that seeks to fight executive overreach, filed a Freedom of Information Act request on Tuesday claiming that an executive order President Biden signed last week encourages the IRS to alter its algorithms to audit more white and Asian taxpayers — and fewer black taxpayers.

Though the Executive Order on Further Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through The Federal Government does not specifically mention audits, it directs federal agencies — including the IRS — to find ways to make their practices more ‘equitable’ to underserved communities.

