The Smiley Face Killers: Hundreds of Maliciously Drugged Young Men Found Dead from ‘Accidental Drowning’

During the last couple decades and increasingly in recent years, the bodies of more than 200 missing young men have been recovered from water and deemed “accidentally dead”. Other than in recent years, it was rare to hear an account of a man leaving a bar or special event venue and then turn up dead in a body of water.

Aside from a cluster in the Northeast, many attended colleges near the Interstate 94 corridor in the Midwest; namely Minnesota, Wisconsin and Iowa. But as time goes on, more and more bodies matching the same profile and bizarre pattern of demise are being discovered throughout the U.S and UK.

It’s a pertinent fact that young women are rarely found “drowned of misadventure” after partying in bars or being out late at night. It seems to be a peculiarly and recent male occurance. Increasingly in recent years, men who were last seen leaving a party, a bar or event where they were drinking, then go missing and are later discovered dead, are more likely to have the date-rape drug GHB or similar chemical in their system, autopsies find.

Yes, GHB is a popular club drug — but it’s ridiculous notion that someone would mix alcohol (a depressant) with GHB (a depressant) and then suddenly feel an overwhelming need to go for a swim in a cold river alone at night.

The photos below shows the cluster of young men who “drowned” in the Boston area. Their appearance is typical among such victims: good looking and clean cut. Many of them had promising futures. The deviation on build is skewed on the thinner, smaller side.

Smiley Face Murders: More Victims, A Mother’s Torment and Strange Parallels to Belgium’s Dutroux Murders

More Inexplicable Cases of Young Men Found Dead in Water

Some are homosexual or bisexual, but most victims are heterosexual -Update: One of my sources suggests 25-30% homosexual, 70-75% straight. Perhaps 95% are white. “Cute white men” are derisively described in some quarters, as “Chads.” Is there some underlying hostility coming from organized like-minded perverts toward this type of man? Additionally, there is some type of odd urban myth that men aren’t or can’t be abducted.

The notion that large numbers of young men — many of whom were athletic and swimmers — could just accidentally drown, often in shallow water and sometimes many miles from where they were last seen, is ludicrous on its face. Additionally, the bodies usually don’t turn up for weeks or even longer and frequently in easily spotted locations that were already searched. There appears to be a pattern of in-your-face taunting in the manner in which the corpses are dumped. Autopsies frequently indicate time of death many days after the disappearances. Their bodies are frequently discovered far up river from where they were last seen. Many locations would require considerable effort to access on foot.

Despite matching patterns of unusual circumstance, police and the media tend to ignore the possibility that these men are being murdered. There is something very very fishy about that.

Retired New York City detectives Kevin Gannon and Anthony Duarte researched forensic patterns in these cases and published their conclusions in 2008 in a book, Case Studies in Drowning Forensics, For their time and effort, these two men were attacked and smeared in a familiar and time-worn way.

The detectives and others, such as documentary producer William Ramsey, believe that the victims were abducted and taken someplace, where they were tortured and murdered by gangs or organizations of serial killers who sometimes leave a chilling calling card: a smiley face.

Inordinate Amount of Attention Given to Debunking Smiley Face Graffiti, While Ignoring Smoking Guns Elsewhere

The detectives dubbed their serial-killer theory “The Smiley Face Murders,” but the term is a bit of a misnomer and misdirection. A minority of cases are associated with smiley-face graffiti. The fact that a smiley face is usually not present has opened the way to doth-protest-too-loudly, “see, there’s no smiley face” types of fallacious debunking. This particular debunker claims there are no signs of injuries and trauma, which is simply not factual as you will see in the Ramsey documentary. Not surprisingly, the mainstream Lugenpresse continually neglects the big picture and instead focuses an inordinate amount of attention on debunking and misdirection.

Nonetheless, the smiley face does show up often in the horror fiction genre. For example the “Watchmen” comic book series from 1986 to 1987 featured smiley faces dripping with blood to symbolize the death of innocence. As William Ramsey demonstrates in his highly recommended documentary available on Vimeo, the symbol is spotted throughout popular culture as a negative, chaos, or evil force.

Among the “suspected drowning” cases — now numbering in the hundreds in both the U.S. and U.K. — 22 had the smiley-face calling card, although that count may now be dated.

In a press release (we are noticing large numbers of broken URLs around this subject) from police in La Crosse, Wisconsin, it states that during the last 14 years nine young men have “drowned” in that jurisdiction. Many others met a similar fate within a hundred miles of this cluster. Police in the statement spent an inordinate amount of effort dismissing the drownings as murders because the smiley-face graffiti played no role. So the La Crosse police dismiss these nine cases as “accidental drownings.”

Clearly, if true, the city has a very serious public safety issue with “inebriate drownings.” Accordingly, they should certainly have surveillance cameras mounted all along the river side. They should have CCTV images from start to finish near the tracks of most if not all of these men. But incredibly, they don’t.

And regular readers know what we think of the pattern of withholding surveillance footage from the public. Should the manner of demise of these men be classified information in accident cases? Of course not. Lack of video surveillance is shockingly common in almost all of these cases. The victims just disappear, at least for a while. And, no, we don’t accept Hanlon’s Razor theories excusing incompetence.

This jurisdiction as well as other cluster locales need closer scrutiny, but anybody sleuthing it needs to be damn careful. I asked the documentary filmmaker William Ramsey, who is well steeped in the details of the cases, the following question at his Vimeo site:

Me: “There seems to be location clusters. Secondly the big gaps in CCTV footage in these crimes makes little sense. The dearth of arrests is also highly suspicious. Could police and coroners be infiltrated, compromised or paid off to cover up these crimes? William Ramsey: Yes.

Ramsey provided excellent detail on circumstances, including rarely available CCTV footage on 50 of these bizarre cases. If you watch the 210-minute film but find you can’t endure going through the sheer enormity of 50 cases, just try familiarizing yourself with at least a dozen.

Most of these cases look practically cookie-cutter. The similarities go far beyond coincidence. Ramsey states that these are homosexual BDSM (aka bondage/fetish) killings being regularly carried out around a perverted water torture theme. Ramsey located a video made by a well-known, now-deceased pervert named Peter Christopherson. The film shows an extremely disturbing scene of the water torture fetish played out in a dungeon. This can be found at 3:03:00 in the Ramsey doc. Warning: Nightmare material.

Water Torturing

Waterboarding, or water torture, has become more well-known since it was revealed as a military interrogation method 15 years ago. All special operations units in all branches of the U.S. military and the CIA’s Special Activities Division have used waterboarding as part of their survival school (Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape) training to psychologically prepare soldiers for the possibility of being captured by enemy forces. Has this military training and the goons it engendered filtered via the dark web into the extreme BDSM degenerate-fetish community? If I was an investigator, I would look there.

Obviously, such torture gives the evil pervert total life-and-death control over the victim. The smiley-face victims are being tortured and pre-drowned before being dumped in an outdoor waterway.

The Modus Operandi

A significant number of readers of Winter Watch are young men. We recommend that you understand the M.O. of these crimes. A date-rape drug, such as GHB or scopolamine, is often slipped into a young man’s drink. Eventually, he leaves the bar/party/event feeling disoriented. (There are also suggestibility drugs out there.) He’s then abducted, tortured (perhaps for weeks), killed and dumped in water.

Read: Is Scopolamine (Devil’s Breath) a Widespread, Undetected Threat?

Seems like a perfect crime, especially when CCTV cameras mysteriously “don’t work.” Slip them mickies, stalk, and, when they leave their location late at night, snatch, and take to dungeons or hideaways to be tortured, raped and murdered by perverts. It sounds like something right out of “Pulp Fiction.”

Recall that in the movie one of the torture dungeon perps wore a police uniform. Perhaps that is foreshadowing. Could some police or security types at a high level be involved in these crimes? Could powerful, influential people be involved? Given the dearth of arrests and the lame explanations as to cause of death, it wouldn’t surprise me in the least. [See: “Belgium’s Dutroux Pedophile, Child Rape Affair: A Road Map for Deep-State Criminality.”]

New ‘Kink Pick-Up Apps’ Are Becoming Common

The other cultural and technological invention gaining traction in recent years is the “quick pick-up” app, such as Tinder. In the homosexual scene there is Grinder. There are also BDSM pick-up apps, such as FetLife and Kink. Millions of such apps have been downloaded. [See Vice’s “Kinky Sex Is Easier to Find Than Ever, and That May Not Be a Good Thing.“] [See: Hookup-App Sexual Assaults And Other Crimes Are Skyrocketing]

The Tinder app, in general, is for the more sexually aggressive (promiscuous) heterosexual dating scene. In a number of Ramsey’s examples, you see footage of the targeted men hanging out in bars fidgeting and texting with their communication devices. Then they suddenly leave looking disoriented. The Ramsey doc mentioned that an undetermined number of victims were using the Grinder app.

Winter Watch readers can track these potential cases at this Twitter site. Most incidents have been in the U.S. and U.K. This year, however, it has spread to Canada, and now we have a new suspicious case in Germany.