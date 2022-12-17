‘Twitter Files’ reveal ‘terrifying’ truths about the need for ‘radical transparency’: Palantir co-founder

Yahoo Finance | Dec. 16, 2022

A major technology investor has called for the break up of Big Tech, claiming the “Twitter Files” reveal “terrifying” truths about censorship and the urgent need for “radical transparency.”

“We have to investigate YouTube and Google. We have to investigate Apple,” Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale said on “Mornings with Maria” Thursday. “I’m excited for the House Republicans to do the ‘YouTube Files,’ because I bet you that’s going to be even worse. And if we don’t investigate it, it’s a huge problem for our democracy.”