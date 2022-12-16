Report: Washington Post Lost Half a Million Subscribers Since Biden Took Office

Free Beacon | Dec. 8, 2022

Former president Donald Trump often said he was “the best thing to ever happen” to the Washington Post and other mainstream news outlets.

He was right.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the Jeff Bezos-owned publication has lost 500,000 subscribers since Trump left office in January 2021, which amounts to a decline of roughly 20 percent. The Post is on track to lose money in 2022 after years of profitability. The New York Times reported in August that the Post‘s business has “stalled” since President Joe Biden was sworn in, and layoffs are being discussed amid management’s frustration with “numerous low performers in the newsroom.”

