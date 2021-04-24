New Underworld Order Autotrons in America: Upper-Caste Supremacist Subcontinent Indians

“The tears of strangers are just water.”– Indian proverb

There’s little question that foreign-born upper-caste subcontinent Indians have gotten a big toehold in Silicon Valley and elsewhere. All one has to do is enter into Google the search terms “Indians” and “Silicon Valley” and there are thousands of articles from which to choose. They’ve also become very wealthy and influential because of the stock market’s artificial tech bubble and the IPO racket.

Read: The Top Ten Indian CEOs Who are Ruling the World

But, in watching Project Veritas exposés and in peeling back the onion on deep-state companies and surveillance/information industries, we were stunned at how many Indians are climbing out from slimy rocks to plot and scheme.

Whether it’s big names like Facebook or Google or smaller tech firms, if someone’s scheming to demonetize voices on YouTube or take dissenters off of social media, more often than not a sub-continent Indian is involved.

The Nature of the Upper Caste Indian Threat

Let’s take a look at the culture of the increasingly influential people who are coming into the U.S. on HB1 visas to work as hacks and goons in the information technology game. And how much of this involves alphabet agencies of the government? As the managerial class, they determine who gets hired (co-tribalists) and fired.

The West has always been based on a unitary ethical structure, where everyone was equal before the law. By contrast, in places like India, something called ‘dual morality codes’ evolved, whereby the rules are applied different to people, based on their social status or power. The in-group is treated differently than the out-group.

They also have tendencies to be “edge players”. Proclivity of over-rated sub-continent Indians to cheat on exams and tests.

CIA’s In-Q-Tel venture fund loaded with Indians.

The Brahman-Hindu philosophy is based on the strong belief that human civilization was originally created unequally. In their mindset, the Brahman-Hindu belongs to the highest caste and hence belongs to the elite of human civilization. Brahmans make up 5% of India’s population, and other upper castes 20%. These are the people entering the U.S. and dominating information and social media industries. In other words, yet another supremacist in-group is working in cohort with supremacist Judaics and the Anglo-Zionist complex.

Like evangelical Zio Christian and Jewish Messianic nutwingism, upper-castes believe that Hindus (aka them) will rule the world from the Hindu holy land. India, in reality, is not a secular state but a state working solely on the ideology of Hinduism. Of India’s 1.4 billion natives, nearly 80% identify as Hindu, and nearly 20% identify as Muslim.

This is not some forgotten ancient archaic system. Indeed, under the British colonial rule and as late as the mid-20th century, the caste organization was accelerated as the central mechanism of India’s administration. Between 1860 and 1920, the British segregated Indians by caste, and granted administrative jobs and senior appointments only to those of the upper castes.

British society’s own similarly rigid class system provided the British with a template for understanding Indian society and castes [Ghuman, Paul (2013) British Untouchables: A Study of Dalit Identity and Education].

Nicholas Dirks has argued that India’s caste system as we know it today is a “modern phenomenon,” as caste was “fundamentally transformed by British colonial rule.” According to Dirks, before colonialism, caste affiliation was quite loose and fluid.

The British colonial government and their allies, for instance, enacted the Criminal Tribes Act of 1871. This law declared that everyone belonging to certain lower-tier castes were born with criminal tendencies. Castes suspected of seeking self-rule for India or having nationalist sentiment — such as the previous ruling families the Kallars and the Maravars of South India, and non-loyal castes in North India, such as Ahirs, Gurjars and Jats — were labeled “predatory and barbarian” and added to the criminal-castes list.

Under this nasty Brahman-British system, hundreds of Hindu communities were brought under the Criminal Tribes Act. By 1931, the colonial government included 237 criminal castes and tribes under the act in the Madras Presidency alone [Tolan, Deviant Bodies, 1995].

In reality, the British and their upper-caste minions created one of the nastiest systems in modern history, if ever. Is this template gone? They enacted laws such as the Land Alienation Act in 1900 and Punjab Pre-Emption Act in 1913, listing castes that could legally own land and denying equivalent property rights to other census-determined castes. These acts prohibited the inter-generational and intra-generational transfer of land from land-owning castes to any non-agricultural castes, thereby preventing economic mobility of property and creating subsequent caste barriers in India.

Even with post-WWII independence, caste has remained a major and contentious issue in the politics of India. These people make the inequities of the U.S. and Europe look like pikers. Among Brahmans today, 52% would not let an untouchable (referred to by the sterile term “scheduled caste”) use their utensils. In contrast note how well behaved Indian Christians and Buddhists are on this issue.

The following video describes how the Hindu-Brahman supremacist scam works in the India of today.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This has been the dominant ingrained norm in India for 70 generations, or nearly 1,500 years ago. These supremacists should have zero say in influencing American culture and traditions, let alone deciding who should have a YouTube platform.

We would suggest the upper-caste tech Indians infiltrating the U.S. and dominating the tech industry are bringing this long-standing supremacist-orientalist ideology with them. They are adding their nasty element to what should already be called the Kakistocracy Question (KQ, rule by the worst).

They have nothing to add and can only subtract. But instead of pulling up a chair, shutting up and learning, this foreign element has been pampered and humored. They stand out as distinctly un-American in approach. People who don’t fit their worldview are put into the barbarian slots.

Since Americans by nature are insular, naive and uninformed about the cultures of the people coming into their country, this influence been allowed to accelerate. As political donors, they are playing key roles in the censorship and suppression of free speech and civil liberties in America. It’s not just like-minded Jews doing this.

Through the prism of contemporary Hindu scholars as well as from mainstream Hindu religious literature, we can determine that history has now reached a point in time when one cycle is about to end and another one will begin to replace it. Therefore, for the Hindus, this is the last age or an end of this cycle, the end of history, which fits perfectly with Kakistocrat New World Order theology.

Yes, there are lower-casted decent Hindus who reject this notion of the end of history with Brahman rule over the rest of human civilization, but they do not control the strategic decision making in Bharat.

The Israel-India Alliance is Deep Rooted in a Worldview and Belief System

The Brahman Hindu and Judaic concepts of the end of history are remarkably similar. Both the Jew and the Brahman Hindu consider themselves as the superior elite of human civilization and consider all non-Hindus or non-Jews (Goyim) to have been created with a lower status. The neo-feudal model has great appeal to their schema. Therefore, both aim to establish geopolitical and geo-strategic systems of superiority that will ensure that their kakistocratic Crime Syndicate of human civilization dominate the rest of mankind.