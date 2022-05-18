Rockefeller Foundation: Hardly a Gentile White to be Found

Starting in 2019, Winter Watch ran a series of posts on the big foundations. These should have gotten more traction than they did, because the influence and clout of these institutions are immense. They are effectively shadow governments.

The following posts listed below focus on historical, societal and cultural impacts, much of which are sketchy or negative. Yes, the titles aren’t click baity, but don’t let that fool you.

“Rockefeller Minion Robert Maynard Hutchins Delivers for His Masters”

“The Foundations Fund the Hack Abraham Flexner to ‘Standardize’ Medicine”

“Reece Committee Report from 1954 Shows Foundations Funded the Collectivist Capture of US Education”

The Rockefeller Foundation has been a major contributor to New Underworld Order power centers, such as the Council on Foreign Relations, the Brookings Institution and the World Bank, along with massive grants to the Ivy league yeshivas.

Next, we look at the management of the Rockefeller Foundation today. As we often say at Winter Watch “We aren’t in Kansas anymore.” As important, we must ask: How has that been workin’ for ya? If systems are failing, isn’t it more than appropriate to ask who’s responsible?

Among the Rockefeller Foundation’s 12 board members, there is just one Gentile white person: John Rowe, and he’s affiliated with the Jewish Mount Sinai.

As of Jan. 7, 2017, the foundation’s board members include:

Richard Parsons (chair), 2007 – Chairman of the Board, Citigroup, Inc. (Black American)

Helene D. Gayle, 2009 – president and CEO of CARE (Black American)

Donald Kaberuka, 2015 – former president, African Development Bank Group, Rwanda Minister of Finance and Economic Planning between 1997 and 2005 (Black African)

Martin L. Leibowitz, 2012 – Managing Director, Morgan Stanley; formerly TIAA-CREF (1995 to 2004) and 26 years with Salomon Brothers (Jewish)

Yifei Li, 2013 – Country Chair, Man Group China (Chinese)

Monica Lozano, 2012 – CEO, ImpreMedia, LLC (Mexican-American)

Strive Masiyiwa, 2003 – Zimbabwean businessman and cellphone pioneer, founding Econet Wireless (Black African)

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, 2009 – Finance Minister of Nigeria; former Managing Director of the World Bank; former Foreign Minister of Nigeria (Black African)

Judith Rodin, President of the foundation (2005-); ex-officio member of board (Jewish)

John Rowe, M.D., 2007 – professor at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health; former Chairman and CEO of Aetna, Inc. (White, although the fact that he was president of Mount Sinai Hospital and the Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City).

Rajiv Shah, 2015 – Distinguished Fellow in Residence, Georgetown University; previously administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) from 2010-2015 (Indian American)- Now the Foundation President

Ravi Venkatesan, 2014 – Chairman, Bank of Baroda; previously Microsoft India (2004-2011) and Cummins India (Indian) For 21 of the past 30 years, the foundation has had a Jewish president: Judith Rodin (2005-2017, retiring) — former president of the University of Pennsylvania, and provost, chair of the Department of Psychology, Yale University

Peter Goldmark, Jr. (1988-1997) – former executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey The foundation has dipped into the Indian subcontinent’s “big brain talent pool” for its new president, one Rajiv J. Shah. New Underworld Order Autotrons in America: Upper-Caste Supremacist Subcontinent Indians A glance at the list of past board members reveals a number of high-profile Jews: Orvil E. Dryfoos (1960–1963) – Publisher of The New York Times (1961-1963)

Stephen Jay Gould (1993–2002) – Author; Professor and Curator, Museum of Comparative Zoology, Harvard University

Jessica T. Mathews – President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Washington, D.C.

Julius Rosenwald (1917–1931) – Chairman of Sears Roebuck (1932-1939)

Arthur Hays Sulzberger (1939–1957) – Publisher of The New York Times (1935-1961)

James Wolfensohn – Former President of World Bank If we didn’t know any better, we might think this is the template for completely marginalizing gentile whites. That would certainly be nothing new. Rockefeller Foundation is also an un-American institution, with no real concern for Americans other than sheeple-herding. We are almost afraid of bird-dogging who runs the other big foundations. Sidebar note are editorial columnists for the New York Times aka Slimes. Yes – Wouldn’t You Know it, the Rockefeller Foundation Ran a Coronavirus Simulation The coronavirus epidemic playing out in China and two dozen other countries, including the US, is unfolding in line with a decade-old simulation titled “Lock Step” devised by the Rockefeller Foundation in conjunction with the Global Business Network. The scenario, from a publication called “Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development” in 2010, describes a coronavirus-like pandemic that becomes the trigger for the imposition of police-state controls on movement, economy, and other areas of society. The Lock Step scenario describes “a world of tighter top-down government control and more authoritarian leadership.” Countries of Africa, southeast Asia, and central America suffer the worst “in the absence of official containment protocols” – it wouldn’t be the Rockefeller Foundation if someone wasn’t licking their lips at the thought of a mass die-off in the Global South – but western “democracies” also pay the ultimate price. “The United States’ initial policy of ‘strongly discouraging’ citizens from flying proved deadly in its leniency, accelerating the spread of the virus not just within the US but across borders,” the report warns. But remove such obstacles as ‘individual rights’ and you have a recipe for surviving, even thriving in the event of a pandemic, the Foundation gushes: “A few countries did fare better – China in particular. The Chinese government’s quick imposition and enforcement of mandatory quarantine for all citizens, as well as its instant and near-hermetic sealing-off of all borders, saved millions of lives, stopping the spread of the virus far earlier than in other countries and enabling a swifter post-pandemic recovery.” Winter Watch Takeaway: Now in 2022 China has implemented draconian measures to deal with a common cold outbreak. The message is clear – police state good, freedom bad. And other governments rapidly get the message, according to the simulation. First and third world nations alike follow suit by “flexing their authority” and imposing quarantines, body-temperature checks, and other “airtight rules and restrictions” – most of which, the report is careful to note, remain in place even as the pandemic recedes into the past. “In order to protect themselves from the spread of increasingly global problems – from pandemics and transnational terrorism to environmental crises and rising poverty – leaders around the world took a firmer grip on power.” The lizard lip licking report about this global power-grab “is facilitated by a frightened citizenry who willingly gave up some of their sovereignty – and their privacy – to more paternalistic states in exchange for greater safety and stability…tolerant, and even eager, for top-down direction and oversight.” Everything from tighter biometric identification to stricter industrial regulation is welcomed with open arms.