Rockefeller Foundation: Hardly a Gentile White to be Found

The Rockefeller Foundation has been a major contributor to New Underworld Order power centers, such as the Council on Foreign Relations, the Brookings Institution and the World Bank, along with massive grants to the Ivy league yeshivas.
Next, we look at the management of the Rockefeller Foundation today. As we often say at Winter Watch “We aren’t in Kansas anymore.” As important, we must ask: How has that been workin’ for ya? If systems are failing, isn’t it more than appropriate to ask who’s responsible?
Among the Rockefeller Foundation’s 12 board members, there is just one Gentile white person: John Rowe, and he’s affiliated with the Jewish Mount Sinai.
As of Jan. 7, 2017, the foundation’s board members include:
- Richard Parsons (chair), 2007 – Chairman of the Board, Citigroup, Inc. (Black American)
- Helene D. Gayle, 2009 – president and CEO of CARE (Black American)
- Donald Kaberuka, 2015 – former president, African Development Bank Group, Rwanda Minister of Finance and Economic Planning between 1997 and 2005 (Black African)
- Martin L. Leibowitz, 2012 – Managing Director, Morgan Stanley; formerly TIAA-CREF (1995 to 2004) and 26 years with Salomon Brothers (Jewish)
- Yifei Li, 2013 – Country Chair, Man Group China (Chinese)
- Monica Lozano, 2012 – CEO, ImpreMedia, LLC (Mexican-American)
- Strive Masiyiwa, 2003 – Zimbabwean businessman and cellphone pioneer, founding Econet Wireless (Black African)
- Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, 2009 – Finance Minister of Nigeria; former Managing Director of the World Bank; former Foreign Minister of Nigeria (Black African)
- Judith Rodin, President of the foundation (2005-); ex-officio member of board (Jewish)
- John Rowe, M.D., 2007 – professor at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health; former Chairman and CEO of Aetna, Inc. (White, although the fact that he was president of Mount Sinai Hospital and the Mount Sinai School of Medicine in New York City).
- Rajiv Shah, 2015 – Distinguished Fellow in Residence, Georgetown University; previously administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) from 2010-2015 (Indian American)- Now the Foundation President
- Ravi Venkatesan, 2014 – Chairman, Bank of Baroda; previously Microsoft India (2004-2011) and Cummins India (Indian)
For 21 of the past 30 years, the foundation has had a Jewish president:
- Judith Rodin (2005-2017, retiring) — former president of the University of Pennsylvania, and provost, chair of the Department of Psychology, Yale University
- Peter Goldmark, Jr. (1988-1997) – former executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey
The foundation has dipped into the Indian subcontinent’s “big brain talent pool” for its new president, one Rajiv J. Shah.
New Underworld Order Autotrons in America: Upper-Caste Supremacist Subcontinent Indians
A glance at the list of past board members reveals a number of high-profile Jews:
- Orvil E. Dryfoos (1960–1963) – Publisher of The New York Times (1961-1963)
- Stephen Jay Gould (1993–2002) – Author; Professor and Curator, Museum of Comparative Zoology, Harvard University
- Jessica T. Mathews – President, Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, Washington, D.C.
- Julius Rosenwald (1917–1931) – Chairman of Sears Roebuck (1932-1939)
- Arthur Hays Sulzberger (1939–1957) – Publisher of The New York Times (1935-1961)
- James Wolfensohn – Former President of World Bank
If we didn’t know any better, we might think this is the template for completely marginalizing gentile whites. That would certainly be nothing new. Rockefeller Foundation is also an un-American institution, with no real concern for Americans other than sheeple-herding. We are almost afraid of bird-dogging who runs the other big foundations.
Sidebar note are editorial columnists for the New York Times aka Slimes.
Yes – Wouldn’t You Know it, the Rockefeller Foundation Ran a Coronavirus Simulation
The coronavirus epidemic playing out in China and two dozen other countries, including the US, is unfolding in line with a decade-old simulation titled “Lock Step” devised by the Rockefeller Foundation in conjunction with the Global Business Network. The scenario, from a publication called “Scenarios for the Future of Technology and International Development” in 2010, describes a coronavirus-like pandemic that becomes the trigger for the imposition of police-state controls on movement, economy, and other areas of society.
The Lock Step scenario describes “a world of tighter top-down government control and more authoritarian leadership.”
Countries of Africa, southeast Asia, and central America suffer the worst “in the absence of official containment protocols” – it wouldn’t be the Rockefeller Foundation if someone wasn’t licking their lips at the thought of a mass die-off in the Global South – but western “democracies” also pay the ultimate price. “The United States’ initial policy of ‘strongly discouraging’ citizens from flying proved deadly in its leniency, accelerating the spread of the virus not just within the US but across borders,” the report warns. But remove such obstacles as ‘individual rights’ and you have a recipe for surviving, even thriving in the event of a pandemic, the Foundation gushes:
“A few countries did fare better – China in particular. The Chinese government’s quick imposition and enforcement of mandatory quarantine for all citizens, as well as its instant and near-hermetic sealing-off of all borders, saved millions of lives, stopping the spread of the virus far earlier than in other countries and enabling a swifter post-pandemic recovery.”
Winter Watch Takeaway: Now in 2022 China has implemented draconian measures to deal with a common cold outbreak.
The message is clear – police state good, freedom bad. And other governments rapidly get the message, according to the simulation. First and third world nations alike follow suit by “flexing their authority” and imposing quarantines, body-temperature checks, and other “airtight rules and restrictions” – most of which, the report is careful to note, remain in place even as the pandemic recedes into the past. “In order to protect themselves from the spread of increasingly global problems – from pandemics and transnational terrorism to environmental crises and rising poverty – leaders around the world took a firmer grip on power.”
The lizard lip licking report about this global power-grab “is facilitated by a frightened citizenry who willingly gave up some of their sovereignty – and their privacy – to more paternalistic states in exchange for greater safety and stability…tolerant, and even eager, for top-down direction and oversight.” Everything from tighter biometric identification to stricter industrial regulation is welcomed with open arms.
Anglin is totally right. People do NOT appreciate efforts to change their opinions. It triggers a rejection reflex in the psyche because you are ultimately telling them their judgement is faulty and the psyche can’t take that because once you acknowledge that possibility then all your actions and understandings are questionable.
Close mindedness is a defense mechanism that protects the sense of self and very few can withstand that onslaught.
People don’t care about facts and the current “fake news” meme has hollowed out all facts without research and no one is going to spend time checking to see if you’re telling the truth and there will be plenty of statements to the contrary anyway. I won’t say it’s futile but it will take another 9/11 event to wake up most of the population although David Icke feels we’re seeing progress. People are prepared to accept a totally corrupt government however; the nature of it is the tricky part.
David Rockefeller, who only recently died played a key role with the Foundation.
He and Peggy’s stash were recently up for auction on Christie’s. A lot of foreign artifacts and art was on sale. I didn’t look at the lots past that.
listen to the last 10 minutes of Catherine’s speech here:
she nails it perfectly “livestock management!”
And of course the only white gentile is a shabbos goy….After all, only white gentiles can be equated with coronavirus….
All I’ve got to say is that those of us who have in our “interpretive framework” the concept and use of HOAXES will at the least not fall into a state of shock when they turn up the volume on this one.(Hiroshima effect) or “third ones a charm”..effect
Notice those 8-10 weekly interval hoaxes seemed to have vanished? Brace yourself …
And if we get some drastic seismic activity shortly, well then, I was wrong
The Rockefeller family are partial owners of the US Federal Reserve bank.
The Rockefeller’s Federal Reserve bank caused the 1930’s Great Depression.
The past is prelude…..Surprise Mutha-Pucker, the Rockefeller’s are about to do it again.
The Great Depression 2.0 is near.
US dollar to lose world reserve currency status? Euro to be destroyed?
New digital currency/credit will be created & controlled by same people. The new digital currency will be issued globally only after YOU beg for it. And YES, the bankers do want to see your shameful begging.
After bankers crash the economy, the hardships you and your family face, will teach YOU a lesson about where you stand in pecking order.
What can you do to protect yourself???
Are you ready to emigrate from the USA or Canada, in search of opportunity? No. Then get back to work Slave!
This is like hitting the nail on the head, bang on.
This seems to be going viral. Good for all of us. Over 1,000 views in 8 hours. Spread this video across Facebook, Twitter, etc.
Bruce Cain Questions Doctor on Connection between EMF Radiation and the Virus Outbreak (03/27/2020)
Every U.S. President has been selected (and each is allegedly told ~15-20 years in advance), not elected. And every one has come from the Rockefeller bloodline, hence every U.S. President has been Jewish. And not just Jewish, but Sephardic Jewish, meaning the ones who got mega-rich by running the U.S. slave trade. (~77% of U.S. Jews were involved in the slave trade / ownership, whereas ~1% of U.S. white non-Jews were.)
https://hofs.online/2019/06/03/the-rockefeller-family-are-secret-jews
So when you see the Bushes & Clintons palling around, despite having always been portrayed as arch-enemies, now you know why. Or the close friendship between Chelsea and Ivanka going back decades, or the Clintons sitting in the front row at Donald & Melania’s wedding, or Melania & Dubya hugging. All the world’s a stage…
Another oughtta-be-notorous Sephardic Jew was Jacob Monsanto, who opened the first slave-trading post in New Orleans. His family later parlayed this wealth & power into founding the demonic Monsanto chemical company of RoundUp infamy.
P.S. The British royal family and the House Of Saud are also Jewish. So this one tribe is able to control at least three of the most important countries, and largest militaries, in the world. I believe Germany & France are on that list as well.
The meme “white supremacy”, is the most ridiculous, subversive message ever concocted by our Kosher enemies.
It’s a made up scare term, like ‘hate’, for that matter.
Biden (again) condemned ‘white supremacy’ in Buffalo in the context of ‘white replacement’, which is never really defined, rhetoric about it is only condemned — they can’t explicitly define it, because then everyone would see that it’s true: Whites are being replaced as the majority population in the US — if they defined it, they would have to say openly why it’s a good idea, and why opposing this radical demographic transformation, which is unprecedented in human history, is necessarily wrong, morally or otherwise — and they could never convincingly do that.
The elite seem to regard ‘diversity’ and a minority white America as the modern equivalent of Manifest Destiny — since it would be rather difficult (if not impossible) to argue the benefits of this, they have settled on the strategy of demonizing any White who opposes it, and have invented phony scare phrases like ‘white supremacy’ as part of that strategy.
Also important are the so-called ‘dark money’ pools, e.g. the Tides Foundation — these allow donors, whether (wealthy) individuals or other foundations, to support causes they would prefer not to support openly (for image or other reasons) — money can be designated for certain purposes, and Tides will handle the advocacy part; the money looks like it is coming from Tides, i.e. there is no transparency.
Tides has its fingers in a huge number of pies — e.g. the 2018 initiative to restore voting rights to felons in FL (Amendment 4) was a Tides project (link) — during the campaign, the main advocacy site was constructed to make it look like a homegrown, grassroots effort — but if you scrolled way down to the bottom, you saw this text: ‘A project of Tides Advocacy‘ — I imagine very few Floridians knew that.
I always wondered, when old man Rockefeller screwed the railroads and decided to build out a large national petroleum pipeline, where’d he get the sort of cash? My guess has always been he made a pact with the London Devil (of future alliance) and went on over for his pre-approved loan at the local Ohio bank, controlled by the Red-Shields.
