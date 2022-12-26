The Latest Clown World BS from the New York Slimes is the Op-ed ‘Don’t Go Down the Rabbit Hole’

First, it was a call for a Biden “reality czar.” Now, the latest “trust us” article from The New York Slimes is an op-ed titled “Don’t Go Down the Rabbit Hole.” The title of the article should be “Stay Ignorant, You’ll be Happier” or “Ignorance is Bliss.” The end game is an idiocracy.

This is yet another salvo from members of the propaganda arms of the Lugenpresse, whose chief strategy is to soften and destroy critical thinking that’s independent of officially approved Ministry of Truth narratives. People are now so brainwashed that they don’t even realize this op-ed is saying “trust us and do not think for yourself.”

As the cornerstone of their “big brother is here to protect you, ignorance is strength” stance is the fallacious argument of not vetting the information, only the source. Then they add the term “known source.” It’s rather ironic given that so much of what they’ve published during the last five years on politics was based on comments from sources who unnamed.

More often than not, the known sources are Crime Syndicate hacks that often come up on the first pages of a Google search or on Wikipedia. There, pajama people will frequently find ad hominem attacks and one-trick pony labeling of the not-known sources (aka sources the Slimes’ masters don’t like). The Slimes, on behalf of their Big Pharma masters, skewered Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., as an example.

Then they state, “Only visit the suggested Google websites. The ones that appear first are the only ones that you can trust. All else is a rabbit hole.”

Critical thinking NY Times style: “Don’t believe unknown sources.”

Critical thinking CNN style: “According to an anonymous source …”

Another little trick used is guilt by association. They will pick some publication and mark it like a dog urinating on a fire hydrant. In this instance, they identified Stormfront as the type of alternative site a hapless pajama person might stumble upon on the big bad internet.

Thus, the implication is raised that anything outside of the box could be like Stormfront or worse in terms of quality and bad influences karma. Might as well just label or mark alternatives as generic “Nazi,” which is so much easier than real debate or discussion. I doubt the experts and “researchers” being cited by the Slimes have spent more than a few minutes on any of these so-called dangerous or bad influences.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The most disturbing thing is they’re calling this “a method,” or SIFT, and they’re starting to teach it in schools. So literally they are teaching in schools that it’s bad to think for yourself, and that you should accept Google, Wikipedia, The Slimes and other select Lugenpresse fellow travelers and, of course, the Kakistocracy as the arbiters of truth! How did we reach this point of total insanity?

What is the nature of this teaching? I mean, seriously. Is critical thinking ever taught as a standard in any public school? So unless you had a parent or mentor teach you critical thinking, or assumed responsibility to obtain the discipline through independent study or through going down some rabbit holes, chances are you have no critical thinking skills.

But whatever you do, DO NOT QUESTION OFFICIAL NARRATIVES. The parasites in charge want you to OBEY their insanity.

For further reading: