Out of the Blue: Insertion of Social Engineering Terms into Kakistocratic News Publications

To a thinking person, it seems apparent that a memo came down during the first term of Barrick Obama’s administration that put certain words and phrases into overdrive. These words were then liberally spiked into news cycles led by kakistocracy rags, such as the The New York Times (aka Slimes), the Washington Post (aka Compost) and the failing loss leader CNN. News wires, such as AP and Reuters, as if by osmosis, also deluged the public with Orwellian, hollow phrases.

When analyzed using Nexis-Lexis, the revelation is stark, and we would argue more than merely a bandwagon effect. For example, in 2018, LexisNexis produced results for 113,596 articles and 2.07% of them contain the word “racism.” [Source of these word runs.]

Most of the new words and phrases are not time-tested terms but rather an invention. Older readers, I’m sure you will agree and the charts confirm that these terms we almost unheard of prior to 9/11. It also demonstrates how rapidly Orwellian brainwashing emerged non-organically and “out of the blue.”

One set of terms were “diversity” and “inclusion,” which is postmodernism for “shallow diversity and inclusion.”

And where did the term “whiteness” come from, and from what sources? Umh, the NY Slimes again. Whodathunk.

And the term “white supremacy” went parabolic starting almost to the day Trump announced his run for president. Did someone have a scripted game plan?

The only hope here is that the word looks like a stock market bubble that is in the process of popping? Same is true of another in-your-face term: transgender.

Same is true of the term “systemic racism” – once again the script writers created and utilized this vague term and launched it into orbit.

Some terms were relatively unseen until 2013, such as “white privilege.” This scam arrived seemingly “out of the blue” and was certainly not organic.

Of course, most people being deluged with this narrative don’t recognize much, if any, white privilege — and, if anything, anything but. So we need a doublespeak term like “unconscious bias” to explain that away. This nasty term has exploded on to the scene and is still going parabolic. Timeline.

2009 – 2016: Introduce mass indoctrination during Obama Administration

2016 – 2020: Polarize, divide and conquer “opposition” [STILL IN PROCESS] during Trump administration

2020 – 2024: Arrest and eliminate opposition. Pre-crime and profiling implementation and gulags [CONTINUED AND FUTURE POTENTIAL THREAT]- future President Kamela Harris is 5th Column Cheka and will implement.

The polarization meme kicked into gear a little later, and just around the candidacy and presidency of Trump. New and rarely-heard terms like “people of color” exploded onto the scene.

And another high falutin and scripted term really making the parabolic rounds is “intersectionality.” This once-obscure term has been brought out of the tool kit by the Crime Syndicate. It was coined in 1989 by professor Kimberlé Crenshaw. It describes how race, class, gender and other individual characteristics “intersect” with one another and overlap to create a special super-duper victimhood classification.

