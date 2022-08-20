Out of the Blue: Insertion of Social Engineering Terms into Kakistocratic News Publications

To a thinking person, it seems apparent that a memo came down during the first term of Barrick Obama’s administration that put certain words and phrases into overdrive. These words were then liberally spiked into news cycles led by kakistocracy rags, such as the The New York Times (aka Slimes), the Washington Post (aka Compost) and the failing loss leader CNN. News wires, such as AP and Reuters, as if by osmosis, also deluged the public with Orwellian, hollow phrases.
When analyzed using Nexis-Lexis, the revelation is stark, and we would argue more than merely a bandwagon effect. For example, in 2018, LexisNexis produced results for 113,596 articles and 2.07% of them contain the word “racism.” [Source of these word runs.]
Most of the new words and phrases are not time-tested terms but rather an invention. Older readers, I’m sure you will agree and the charts confirm that these terms we almost unheard of prior to 9/11. It also demonstrates how rapidly Orwellian brainwashing emerged non-organically and “out of the blue.”
One set of terms were “diversity” and “inclusion,” which is postmodernism for “shallow diversity and inclusion.”
And where did the term “whiteness” come from, and from what sources? Umh, the NY Slimes again. Whodathunk.
And the term “white supremacy” went parabolic starting almost to the day Trump announced his run for president. Did someone have a scripted game plan?
The only hope here is that the word looks like a stock market bubble that is in the process of popping? Same is true of another in-your-face term: transgender.
USA : White racism course
Gotta laugh at those who say we live in a white supremacist society. If we did do you think we’d allow s**t like this? pic.twitter.com/0joPRPdbc0
Same is true of the term “systemic racism” – once again the script writers created and utilized this vague term and launched it into orbit.
Some terms were relatively unseen until 2013, such as “white privilege.” This scam arrived seemingly “out of the blue” and was certainly not organic.
Of course, most people being deluged with this narrative don’t recognize much, if any, white privilege — and, if anything, anything but. So we need a doublespeak term like “unconscious bias” to explain that away. This nasty term has exploded on to the scene and is still going parabolic.Timeline.
- 2009 – 2016: Introduce mass indoctrination during Obama Administration
- 2016 – 2020: Polarize, divide and conquer “opposition” [STILL IN PROCESS] during Trump administration
- 2020 – 2024: Arrest and eliminate opposition. Pre-crime and profiling implementation and gulags [CONTINUED AND FUTURE POTENTIAL THREAT]- future President Kamela Harris is 5th Column Cheka and will implement.
Read “Crime Syndicate Scheming for Implementation of Pre-Crime Powers”
The polarization meme kicked into gear a little later, and just around the candidacy and presidency of Trump. New and rarely-heard terms like “people of color” exploded onto the scene.
And another high falutin and scripted term really making the parabolic rounds is “intersectionality.” This once-obscure term has been brought out of the tool kit by the Crime Syndicate. It was coined in 1989 by professor Kimberlé Crenshaw. It describes how race, class, gender and other individual characteristics “intersect” with one another and overlap to create a special super-duper victimhood classification.
Read “The Postmodernist Cargo Cult Creates Carte Blanche for the Kakistocracy
Hate crime reached a 21-year low in 2014, and has risen very slightly since. But that’s not what the media, radicalized politicos or advocacy organizations would have you believe. See the real versus fictitious hate crime data in “The Hidden Truth About US Hate Crime in 47 Charts.”
The big in your face tip off for me, that we were now entering a much bolder new world, run by orwellian pyschopaths, was when, after they did the 9/11 event they renamed the country The Homeland. That was so out of the blue, so fascist, so forced, so “unamerican”.
So what. They’ve managed to corral sub 80 IQ teletubbies and inflame the rest of the world. Welcome to 2020’s Berlin Planet. They’ll get what’s coming both barrels.
Good article. More follow up please. They’ve been changing the meaning of words for quite a while. Here’s some of my favorites : public servants and representatives became ‘Lawmakers’. Homosexuals, previously referred to as queers and less politely as faggots became ‘Gay’. Pornographic became ‘Adult’. Now pedophiles are being referred to as ‘Minor attracted’. For the pajama people it’s very tough to realize what’s being done let alone oppose it as the largest institutions in our lives are completely unified and roll these meme’s out with great effort and coordination. One might think that the same people are behind governments, media, schools, corporations, and the ‘entertainment complex’. Imagine that!
The department of war became the department of defense in 1949. This has been going on for a long time, as has been people’s indifference to it. The people behind this obviously are behind all those institutions that you mentioned, dictating the terms to each through intermediaries, from their cushy financial centers… “this Constitution for the united states of America” became “The Constitution of the United States” in 1871, when it was corporatized. The Declaration of Independence was likely also adulturated. Legalese, like NLP, is weaponized language, in that it’s designed to confuse and hide real meaning.
Another great post by Russ Winter, the 800 lb. intellectual gorilla. It would be nice to see an additional chart- ‘Fake Mass Shootings and Terrorist Attacks’ which would show a very similar pattern and timeline.
Would be interesting if the same kind of charting could be done on the use of “anti-semitic” or “anti-semitism” which I have been aware of existing since at least the 50s but seems to be exploding since…now let me see…9-11. What with Frump’s using it to completely destroy freedom of speech… Will the use of the word “Noahide” be next? Or “idolatry”? Will the name of Jesus Christ be banned soon (under Noahide, that is…and will Christian Zionists even notice?)
Yes — while there has been a drumbeat of anti-white media agitation for some time, there was a noticeable uptick during the Obama era, and it now seems like there’s more of it every year — it’s a kind of psychological warfare against Whites, designed to destroy their psyche and racial self-esteem — some weaker Whites, seeking approval and status, have succumbed to it, as was clear by their participation in the insane violence after the death of George Floyd.
You could add the term “white fragility” to the list; there is actually a book by that title (link) — here is an article about it on a website called Medical News Today — you have to read it to believe it.
All of this belongs to the kind of female dominated social pseudoscience quackery that Twitter/New Real Peer Review tracks.
The NYT’s 1619 Project can be seen as part of this.
If this is what it costs to ship them back to the manufacturer, I’m okay with it. Write the check.
Duke University Economist Calls for $12 Trillion in Slavery Reparations
Duke University economist William Darity Jr. and his wife Kirsten Mullen have co-authored a report proposing $12 trillion in reparations for Americans whose ancestors were enslaved. … The plan, written for The Roosevelt Institute, calls for between $10 trillion and $12 trillion — approximately $800,000 per African-American household — to be paid.
Mullen is associated with something called the Lancet Commission on Reparations and Redistributive Justice, which is affiliated with Harvard.
Similar to other foundations, institutes, etc, among key staff/fellows there is hardly a gentile white male to be found at the Roosevelt Institute — and the Board of Directors is extremely Jewy.
Definitely one of the things that soured me big time on democracy, i.e. one man one vote — how the media hyped mass swearing-in ceremonies for new citizens — a room full of goofy, useless looking third-worlders, many waving their little stars and stripes flags — selecting an illiterate old woman who barely speaks English after being here 20 years for an interview — I guess I’m supposed to get all teary-eyed that her vote now counts as much as mine.
No doubt this was one of the main inspirations for one of my favorite memes:
WHITE MAN: Democracy is the noose the Third World will lynch you with
It’s similar in Europe:
link/video of what is now a problem area of Den Haag (Niederlanden — Schilderswijk — jetzt als ‚problematisch‘ geltenden Quartier von Den Haag)
Das kann nicht das Europa sein, das ihr euren Kindern hinterlassen wollt. — This can’t be the Europe you want your children to inherit.
I’ll bet Holocaust and Holocaust survivor have been off the charts for years. My iPhone dutifully provides the capital h.