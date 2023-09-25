Portrait of Evil: Walter Duranty, the NYT Moscow Bureau Chief Who Deliberately Hid Soviet-Imposed Famine That Killed Millions in Ukraine

Walter Duranty (1884-1957) was a classic made man and noxious stooge who played a primary cover-up role in the communistic mass looting and genocide of Ukrainians during a widespread famine (1932–1933) in the USSR.
Duranty was Moscow bureau chief of The New York Times (aka New York Slimes) for 14 years (1922–1936). As the genocide went down, in typical usual-suspect fashion, Duranty in 1932 received a Pulitzer Prize. But 58 years later, a bit of revisionist history was allowed to peek through that resulted in calls to revoke that Pulitzer.
At long last in 1990, the scummy “paper of record” and his employer that submitted his work for the Pulitzer in ’32, confessed that his latter articles that denied the famine constituted “some of the worst reporting to appear in this newspaper.” NYT has been owned by the Jewish Sulzberger family since 1896.
Joseph Alsop and Andrew Stuttaford spoke out against Duranty during the Pulitzer Prize controversy. “Lying was Duranty’s stock in trade,” commented Alsop.
Despite some Duranty criticism and the calls demanding revocation of the Pulitzer, these were ignored or declined by the committee itself.
Duranty was a sketchy character from the get go.
After completing his education in England, he moved to Paris and, according to his biographer, Sally J. Taylor (author of “Stalin’s Apologist”), he met and associated with one Aleister Crowley and participated in Crowley’s magic rituals during this period. Duranty proclaimed that he had “ceased to believe in anything.”
Crowley proved to be a schoolmaster for Duranty’s orgies of sex and drugs. He drank gallons of liquor and slipped into and out of opiate miasmas. Moreover, he liked to talk about the effects of opium on his penis to anyone who would listen. Duranty would talk about his or other mens’ “stick, staff or rod,” as he called it.
In his book “Magick Without Tears,” Crowley referred to Duranty as his “old friend” and quoted from Duranty’s aptly named, sinister book “I Write as I Please.”
Robert Conquest in “The Harvest of Sorrow” (1986) suggested that Duranty was blackmailed over his bisexual pederasty, buggery and sexual proclivities.
Both British intelligence and American engineer Zara Witkin (1900–1940), who worked in the USSR from 1932 to 1934, confirmed that Duranty knowingly misrepresented information about the nature and scale of the famine.
Duranty was a Soviet apologist who argued that the Russian people were “Asiatic” in thought: They valued communal effort and required “autocratic government.” Individualism and private enterprise were alien concepts to the Russian people.
He claimed that the brutal collectivization campaign was motivated by the “hope or promise of a subsequent raising up” of Asian-minded masses in the Soviet Union, which only history could judge.
Rather than just repeating the Stalinist viewpoint, Duranty often admitted the brutality of the Stalinist system and then proceeded to both explain and defend why dictatorship or brutality were necessary.
The famine, known as the Holodomor, was designed and implemented in Ukraine by Stalin’s Jewish associate and butcher Lazar Kaganovich.
Read “Stalin’s Jews” on Israeli news site YNet
Ultimately, an estimated seven million to 13 million Ukrainians died. It was a horrific, slow and agonizingly painful death involving cannibalism, the eating dead human bodies.
At the height of the Ukraine crisis, organized teams of party thugs and activists, motivated by hunger, fear and a decade of hateful propaganda, entered peasant households and took everything edible: potatoes, beets, squash, beans, peas and farm animals.
Harvest of Despair – The 1933 Ukrainian Holodomor Famine Genocide (Documentary)
Inside the country, the famine was never mentioned. All discussion was actively repressed. Statistics were altered to hide it. The terror was so overwhelming that the silence was complete.
William Henry Chamberlin, then the Moscow correspondent for the Christian Science Monitor, wrote that the foreign reporter “works under a Sword of Damocles — the threat of expulsion from the country or of the refusal of permission to re-enter it, which of course amounts to the same thing.”
William Strang, a diplomat at the British embassy, in late 1932, reported back that NYT correspondent Duranty had been “waking to the truth for some time,” although he had not “let the great American public into the secret.”
Duranty also told Strang that he reckoned it was “quite possible that as many as 10 million people may have died directly or indirectly from lack of food,” though that number never appeared in any of his reporting.
In fact, Crowley running buddy Duranty wrote, “Any report of a famine in Russia is today an exaggeration or malignant propaganda.”
Duranty’s reluctance to write about famine may have been particularly acute, but he was not alone. Another hack, Eugene Lyons, who was a Jewish correspondent in Moscow for United Press (1928-1934) and at one time an enthusiastic Marxist, wrote years later that all of the foreigners in the city were well aware of what was happening in Ukraine as well as Kazakhstan and the Volga region.
The truth is that we did not seek corroboration for the simple reason that we entertained no doubts on the subject. There are facts too large to require eyewitness confirmation. …
Inside Russia, the matter was not disputed. The famine was accepted as a matter of course in our casual conversation at the hotels and in our homes.
In a March 31, 1933, article for the NYT, Duranty denounced reports of a famine and, in particular, he attacked Gareth Jones, a British journalist who had correctly eye-witnessed the starvation in Ukraine and issued a widely published press release about their plight.
In response to Jones’ announcement, Durante wrote an article titled “Russians Hungry, But Not Starving” in which he described the situation as follows:
There appears from a British source a big scare story in the American press about famine in the Soviet Union, with “thousands already dead and millions menaced by death from starvation.”
Next, Malcolm Muggeridge, the Manchester Guardian’s Moscow correspondent, traveled to Ukraine secretly and at great risk. He was appalled at the scenes of mass starvation and heaps of dead bodies that he witnessed and described them in his reports.
Duranty tried to attack Muggeridge and “debunk” his reports. Muggeridge retorted by stating, “Duranty is the greatest liar of any journalist I have ever met.”
This duel in the press over the famine stories did not damage the reputation of Duranty.
In November 2008, Jones and fellow Holodomor journalist Malcolm Muggeridge were posthumously awarded the Ukrainian Order of Merit.
News magazine “The Nation” then described Duranty’s reporting as “the most enlightened, dispassionate dispatches from a great nation in the making which appeared in any newspaper in the world.”
Duranty got an exclusive interview with Lucifer incarnate Stalin himself. In the interview, Duranty praised Stalin’s progressive ideals, his firm control of a wild country and his brilliant political instincts. In November 1933, that resulted in the establishment of relations between the U.S. and the USSR.
A dinner was given for Soviet Foreign Minister Maxim Litvinov in New York City’s Waldorf-Astoria Hotel. Each of the attendees’ names was read in turn, politely applauded by the guests, until Duranty’s, whereupon “really prolonged pandemonium was evoked,” Alexander Woollcott wrote.
Duranty’s aforementioned critical biographer Taylor wrote that his reporting from the USSR was a key factor in U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s 1933 decision to grant official recognition to the Soviet Union.
Later, Duranty defended Stalin in the Moscow Trials of 1938, which were staged to eliminate potential challengers to Stalin’s authority.
The Israeli documentary “Defamation” filmed Abe Foxmann of the ADL during a session with Ukrainian officials on the Holodomar in a scene that has to be seen to be believed.
In case anyone has any doubts about who was responsible for the Ukrainian genocide –
Communist Party Secretary in Ukraine 1933 S. V. Kossior
Underscretary Mendel Khatayevich
Head of Ukrainian OGPU V. A. Balitsky
Deputy head Zinovy B. Katznelson
Head of All-Union OGPU Genirkh Yagoda
Head of OGPU Camp Administration Matvei Berman
General Secretary Communist party Josef Stalin
All except Kossior were Jews.
Yes, Stalin was Jewish. His (mostly) Jewish biographers deny it, while at the same time they relentlessly attempt to rehabilitate him.
Walter Duranty was a hero. The New York Times is the best and most trusted media outlet anyone with legitimate educational bona fides knows this.
yes, Melinda, everybody knows that a news organization run by honest journalists would force fellow employees out of the company by blatant intimidation and daily verbal attacks, thus ensuring that only those who “know” the “truth” will be employed. that’s free speech: all are free to agree with the “smart” people, but those who disagree, being obviously wrong, must be prevented from spreading their lies. that way, only the truth will be propagated. and if the disagreeables insist on disagreeing publicly, the “smart” people running the State have every right to shoot them in the back of the head.
yup, the founders would be *thrilled* to know that *any* citizen thought like U do.
I could be wrong, but I think Melinda is serving up a HUUUUUGE bowl of sarcasm.
“Walter Duranty was a hero. The New York Times is the best and most trusted media outlet anyone with legitimate educational bona fides knows this.”
You forgot the /s
“Walter Duranty was a hero. The New York Times is the best and most trusted media outlet anyone with legitimate educational bona fides knows this.”
BULLSH*T. Walter Duranty was a communist sympathizer,liar and crypto-Jew who covered-up the mass murder and tyranny that took place in the Jewish-created “workers paradise.”
Great report – I did not know about the Aleister Crowley.
Another good reference is
“The Forsaken: An American Tragedy in Stalin’s Russia” by Tim Tzouliadis
An e-copy can be read here
https://celz.ru/tzouliadis-tim/page,1,248534-the_forsaken_an_american_tragedy_in_stalins_russia.html
During the NYC draft “riots” in 1863, nyt co founder Henry Raymond opened fire from the front door of the times with a machine gun. The men he killed were poor Irish not exactly keen on the idea of being impressed into the union army.
NYC mayor Bill Deblasio is in fact the son of Warren Wilhelm, a time inc. hack, who along with Deblasio’s mother was indicted as a communist in 1952.
Manhattan is indeed ground zero for this satanic media cabal. Although LA comes in a close second.
Speaking of which, Saget just croaked from the jab.
“The working people
cannot withstand the Jewish robbery anymore. Wherever one goes, almost everywhere he
runs into the Jew-Kulak. The Jew owns the taverns and pubs; the Jew rents land from the
landowners, and then re-rents it at three times higher to the peasant; he buys the wholesale
yields of crop and engages in usury, and in the process charges such interest rates, that the
people outright call them “Yiddish *rates+”…”This is our blood!”
But those were not the only progroms in the ukraine against Jews, which made me think was the holodomor an act of revenge?
Good article. Just in time for the coming Holodomor coming to the USA and the rest of the world. The usual filth doing what they do the best. Genocide. This time it is planetary.
Have the members of the “esteemed” press ever looked out for the American people? Like today they seem to belong to an effete group who preach lies and propaganda that lead to the deaths of millions while never getting any dirt under their own fingernails. You posted another article about Dorothy Thompson, one of those who rubbed shoulders with Walter Duranty. She gained a conscience once she witnessed what the Jews were like after entering Palestine and now almost no one knows who she was. You don’t say bad things about the Jews and hope to keep your place in history. Here’s another one, Edgar Ansel Mowrer.
n January 1924, Mower was transferred from Rome to Berlin where he worked alongside journalists such as Herbert Knickerbocker, Dorothy Thompson, Walter Duranty and Eugene Lyons: “Berlin in the nineteen twenties was a kind of stopping off place not only for Russians heading west, but for Americans entering or leaving the Soviet Union, including those who lived there and needed occasionally to come up for air. Among these were newsmen like H. R. Knickerbocker, Frederick Kuh, Walter Duranty, Eugene Lyons, William Henry Chamberlin, and the author, Maurice Hindus. In addition, Samuel Harper, the Russian specialist of the University of Chicago, never went in or out of the Soviet Fatherland without pausing in Berlin to report and enjoy a few good arguments.”
A strong opponent of fascism he won the Pulitzer Prize in 1933 for his reporting on the rise of Adolf Hitler in Germany. This included the book, Germany Puts the Clock Back (1933). Like his friends, Hubert Knickerbocker and Dorothy Thompson, Mowrer was deported after Hitler took office. He was now based in Tokyo before moving to Paris. On the outbreak of the Second World War he spent time in London before moving back to the United States.
In 1940 Winston Churchill had a serious problem. Joseph P. Kennedy was the United States Ambassador to Britain. He soon came to the conclusion that the island was a lost cause and he considered aid to Britain fruitless. Kennedy, an isolationist, consistently warned President Franklin D. Roosevelt “against holding the bag in a war in which the Allies expect to be beaten.”
William Stephenson, the head of British Security Coordination, knew that with leading officials supporting isolationism he had to overcome these barriers. He managed to persuade President Roosevelt to send William Donovan to Britain on a fact-finding mission. He left on 14th July, 1940, accompanied by Mowrer. When he heard the news, Kennedy complained: “Our staff, I think is getting all the information that possibility can be gathered, and to send a new man here at this time is to me the height of nonsense and a definite blow to good organization.” He added that the trip would “simply result in causing confusion and misunderstanding on the part of the British”. Andrew Lycett has argued: “Nothing was held back from the big American. British planners had decided to take him completely into their confidence and share their most prized military secrets in the hope that he would return home even more convinced of their resourcefulness and determination to win the war.”
Donovan and Mowrer arrived back in the United States in early August, 1940. In his report to President Franklin D. Roosevelt he argued: “(1) That the British would fight to the last ditch. (2) They could not hope to hold to hold the last ditch unless they got supplies at least from America. (3) That supplies were of no avail unless they were delivered to the fighting front – in short, that protecting the lines of communication was a sine qua non. (4) That Fifth Column activity was an important factor.” Donovan also urged that the government should sack Ambassador Joseph Kennedy, who was predicting a German victory.
Mowrer also wrote a series of articles, based on information supplied by William Stephenson, that Nazi Germany posed a serious threat to the United States. Thomas E. Mahl, the author of Desperate Deception: British Covert Operations in the United States, 1939-44 (1998): “Edgar Ansel Mowrer, a correspondent for the strongly interventionist Chicago Daily News… authored nationally distributed series of exaggerated articles on the threat of the Nazi fifth column…. Mowrer has been named as a British intelligence agent.”
Jennet Conant, the author of The Irregulars: Roald Dahl and the British Spy Ring in Wartime Washington (2008) argues that Ernest Cuneo was “empowered to feed select British intelligence items about Nazi sympathizers and subversives” to friendly journalists such as Edgar Ansel Mowrer, Walter Winchell, Drew Pearson, Walter Lippmann, William Allen White, Dorothy Thompson, Raymond Gram Swing, Edward Murrow, Vincent Sheean, Helen Kirkpatrick, Eric Sevareid, Edmond Taylor, Rex Stout and Whitelaw Reid, who “were stealth operatives in their campaign against Britain’s enemies in America”.
Duranty is the case study for the Comintern covert influence operations designed to denigrate and undermine American culture. The influence operations were designed and run by Willi Muenzenberg. Besides the media, he targeted our cultural transmission belts: Hollywood and education/academia.
The result of the operations was the creation of today’s PC-Progressive belief system.
Full details, with counter-intelligence analysis of Duranty as a Comintern operative in the book Willing Accomplices: http://www.willingaccomplices.com
