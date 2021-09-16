Unexpected and heartbreaking: Thousands flood ABC affiliate’s Facebook page with vaccination horror stories

13 September 2021

WORLD TRIBUNE — An ABC News fishing expedition on Facebook took a startling turn over the weekend, after a reporter asked readers to share stories of loved ones who died of Covid after refusing or delaying to get the vaccine.

Instead, thousands of readers reported of loved ones who died after vaccination and, even worse, from adverse reactions to the vaccine.

On Friday, ABC affiliate WXYZ-TV in Detroit posted:

By noon on Monday, the post had received over 39,000 angry and often heartbreaking responses. Virtually every string contains a firsthand report by people whose family members are grieving the loss of loved ones of all ages.

Typical of many of the responses, one woman wrote poignantly:

Another grieving daughter posted:

Another:

Another responded:

A would-have-been grandmother reported:

Another had multiple stories to report, and communicated the overwhelming disillusionment with the corporate media overwhelming voiced by posters.

Reports of heart attacks and strokes abound […]