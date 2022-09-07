The EU is running low on weapons, says chief diplomat

Remix News | Sept. 6, 2022

The European Union’s arms stocks are running low as member countries continue to send arms and ammunition to Ukraine, High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has warned.

During a debate attended by MEPs, Borrell urged member states to better coordinate their spending on military equipment.

“The military stockpiles of most member states were, I wouldn’t say depleted, but depleted to a large extent because we provided a lot of capabilities to the Ukrainians. They must be refilled. The best way to replenish is to do it together. It will be cheaper,” he announced, according to The Guardian.

