Strait Times | Sept. 7, 2022

LONDON – British Prime Minister Liz Truss made key appointments to her government after being formally appointed leader on Tuesday.

The leading Cabinet lieutenants of Britain’s third woman prime minister share her right-wing ideology.

They are all also people of colour. For the first time in British history, no white men will occupy any of the four “great offices of state”: prime minister, Treasury, foreign office and home affairs.

