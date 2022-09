Bloomberg | Sept. 8, 2022

The Pentagon has halted deliveries of Lockheed Martin Corp.’s F-35 after finding an alloy used in magnets for pumps on the fighter jet was made in China.

The F-35 program office “temporarily paused the acceptance of new F-35 aircraft to ensure the F-35 program’s compliance” with defense regulations “pertaining to specialty metals,” Defense Department spokesman Russell Goemaere said in an email.

(***)