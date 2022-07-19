The Postmodernist Cargo Cult Creates Carte Blanche for the Kakistocracy

Postmodernism is a political ideology that developed in the late 20th century. It’s characterized by subjectivism and relativism and deconstructs Enlightenment concepts of reason, objectivity and merit. The root idea is that “everything is a social construct.” Thus, it asks, how can one identify and qualify merit.

“We choose truth over facts.” — Joe Biden

The other root idea is that no real effort, insight or knowledge is required to achieve and have value in society. The end goal is leveling and is little different than the Illuminist revolutions described by Nesta Webster.

Postmodernists don’t truly believe everything is subjective, or “not real” (aka Cartoon or Clown World). After “disproving” existing reality, they choose a very specific new reality. They use subjectivism as a strategy to destabilize established thinking and tear down the pillars of Western establishment so that they may recreate society with their own Illuminist vision.

That vision is a socially-engineered “utopia” of anti-meritocracy, tyranny of the minority, pseudo-science, Orwellian double-think and control over speech and behavior.

The very word “postmodernism” is Orwellian double-think gibberish. A better word is counter-Enlightenment.

This is the “everyone is a winner” cargo-cult philosophy. Cargo-cult thinking is the belief that if we simply emulate the visual evidence of achievement through materialism, then real achievement will follow automatically. If you build it, they will come.

Special status and rights are given based on victim status. Additional power is gained by these “identity groups” by claiming they are oppressed, “not equal yet,” and for perpetuity. But it’s much like a land rush given that 99.9% of the people on the planet can claim some sort of ancestral oppression. So the “winners” of the postmodernist land rush are those con-artists who whine, and manipulate the loudest about so-called “grievances.” In practice it is not diversity, but shallow land grab diversity.

Ultimately, the postmodernism cult is about raw power. Once infiltrated into various institutions, they can infest and advance fellow cultists and useful sycophants.

The cult, once in ascendancy, can pursue the subjugation of the majority of the population (in this case, by targeting majority “identity groups”) on behalf of a numerically faux-oppressed elite (minority groups), who tell everyone else how they should think and what they can do and say. This is a bizarre “tyranny of the minority” or idiocracy/kakistocracy.

Since judging and criticism are considered “oppressive” under cargo-cult postmodernism, it can serve as cover and smoke and mirrors for the kakistocracy — or rule by the worst. Kakistocrats thrive in a relativist, subjectivist or “do as thy wilt” system. It’s an environment made to order.

One of the tricks of postmodernism is to define it as a solely leftist phenomenon. Although it’s most definitely based in discordian Illuminist Marxism, it can more accurately be thought of as a strategy for asserting political and economic power than a true belief system.

Thus, we arrive at the age of warring postmodernist cults. Here, the warring cults on the left and faux-right accuse each other of “post-truth” and “fake news.” They set up a fake Hegelian dialectic. At this point, postmodernism seems to be the establishment ideology across the West.

There was a huge bandwagon effect. But having altered the environment so that objectivity and facts no longer matter, the strategy was opened for use by anyone, not just the postmodernist left. Enter Donald Trump, who just borrowed it. If facts don’t matter, and it’s just about subjectivity, then my subjectivity is just as good as yours. And so the postmodernist-right was born. This is personified by the Ben Shapiro soft-toss types.

Indeed, the large corporations have undeniably seen value in postmodernism. We know this because they have used their corporate media arm (five Jewish owned and managed corporations, headquartered mostly in New York) to widely spread the ideology and have strictly enforced it through their individual human resources departments. It shows up in inexplicable loss-leader advertising, such as with Gillette. Or it’s pushed to the limits with pornographic incest promotion. The more perverted, the more it is celebrated.

As the plebs inevitably begin to struggle and revolt against corporatism due to the externalities of predatory profit maximization, the Crime Syndicate Owners can opportunistically use postmodernism as an efficient way to suppress them. Again, this is accomplished through the suppression of majority groups, using the façade of “freeing minorities” from oppressive majority-group tyranny (an imaginary enemy fabricated using their media assets). Additionally, the plutocrats can posture as “good” as they “protect” their minority tyrants.

They can even go so far as to develop snitch technology so that brainwashed divided-and-conquered plebs can police and report on each other, making it cost effective.

Winter Watch Takeaway

This coalition of ideological postmodernists, pragmatic manipulative kleptocrats and opportunistic psychopathic politicians have utilized the no-accountability counter-enlightenment postmodern movement to broadly seize and exercise power.