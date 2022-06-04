Hidden, Suppressed History of Red Terror in Post-WWI Europe

“To overcome our enemies we must have our own socialist militarism. We must carry along with us 90 million out of the 100 million of Soviet Russia’s population. As for the rest, we have nothing to say to them. They must be annihilated.” — Grigory Zinoviev (aka Hirsch Apfelbaum), 1918

With the latest series of events involving police yokelism and the false Hegelian race and political dialectic, we must remember that one of the agendas of the Crime Syndicate is to bring police under centralized, national control. They do this by making local law enforcement look like bumpkins, not up to the job. This would be akin to the Soviet Cheka running all police. This will be unmitigated hell.

-Dissecting the Uvalde and Buffalo Mazes with Andrew Carrington Hitchcock

–Russ Winter and Robert Phoenix Discuss Uvalde as Back drop to Nationalizing Police (podcast)

–The 2016 Dallas Police Shooting and the True Gray State Agenda

For some curious reason, Hollywood and the media scarcely pays the slightest attention to the history of the Bolshevik Red Terror. You won’t get much of the story on History Channel either. One would never guess that 40 million ethnic Russians and Ukrainians were murdered by thugs and goons over two decades starting in 1918.

This is suppressed and hidden history, but it goes along way toward explaining the 1920s so-called Fascist or Nationalist counter-reaction and widespread “anti-semitism” throughout Europe. The destabilized populations of Europe post WWI were naturally terrified of Trotskyite (Leon Trotsky, aka Lev Davidovich Bronstein) red terrorists. Bolshevism, Red Terror and Judaism were conflated as the same thing in most Europeans’ minds of the post WW I era. The perception and ownership by Jewish observers follows:

“Some call it Marxism – I call it Judaism.”– Rabbi Stephen S. Wise, in the American Bulletin of May 15, 1935

“The revolution in Russia is a Jewish revolution”– The Maccabean (New York), Nov. 1905, p, 250

“Jewry is the mother of Marxism.”– Le Droit de Vivre, May 12, 1936

“Judaism is Marxism, communism” – Harry Waton, A Program for the Jews and an Answer to All Anti-Semites (New York: Committee for the Preservation of the Jews, 1939), p. 64

“The communist soul is the soul of Judaism.” – Harry Waton, A Program for the Jews and an Answer to All Anti-Semites (New York: Committee for the Preservation of the Jews, 1939), p. 143

“We Jews cannot be called upon to denounce Communism.” – The American Hebrew (New York), February 3, 1939, p. 11

“It would be absurd to deny the intensity of the Jewish participation in the Russian revolutionary movement.” -Leon Dennen, in The Menorah Journal (New York) July-September 1932, p. 106

“That achievement – the Russian-Jewish revolution – destined to figure in history as the overshadowing result of World War, was largely the outcome of Jewish thinking, of Jewish discontent, of Jewish effort to reconstruct.” – The American Hebrew, September 10, 1920

“The Jewish elements provide the driving forces for communism” -Dr. Oscar Levy, in George Pitt-Rivers, The World Significance of the Russian Revolution (Oxford, 1920), p. ix

“The Jews [have been] furnishing for the Bolsheviks the majority of their leaders” -The Jewish World (London), April 16, 1919, p. 11

“Russian Jews have taken a prominent part in the Bolshevist movement” -The American Hebrew (New York), November 18, 1927, p. 20

“Jewry has come to wield a considerable power in the Communist Party.” -Dr. Avrahm Yarmolinsky, in The Menorah Journal (New York), July 1928, p. 37

“Among the unhappy populations of countries where Jews are persecuted on account of their race….Trotsky (Russia), Bela Kun (Hungary), Rosa Luxemburg (Germany ), and Emma Goldman (United States), this world-wide conspiracy for the overthrow of civilization and for the reconstitution of society on the basis of arrested development, of envious malevolence and impossible equality, has been steady growing….with the exception of Lenin, the majority of leading figures are Jews.” – Winston Churchill in Illustrated Sunday Herald, February 8, 1920

Here Vladimir Putin explains that 80-85% of Bolsheviks were Jewish.

Indeed, beyond the capture of Russia, these Jewish hostile elites either briefly seized control or held regional power in countries like Hungary and Germany from 1919 to 1920.

György Lukács: Practitioner of Red Vanguardism and Cultural Nihilism

Among Germany’s Communist Party, 78% of its members were Jewish in the 1920s. Between March and August 1919, Bolsheviks under Bela Kuhn (aka Moritz Cohen) managed to take over in Hungary and murdered tens of thousands people before Admiral Miklos Horthy (labelled a “fascist”) with the aid of Romania threw them off. More details about Red Terror can be scrutinized here.

Red Terror in Russia was largely carried out by the Cheka and its successor, the NKVD. The Cheka published it’s kill list in it’s own publication. In 1918-19 the toll was 1.7 million. According to official Soviet report from 1922, 1,695,904 were exterminated between January, 1921 and April, 1922. Many were charged with “anti-social thinking.” The Bolsheviks set up a whole cottage gaslighting industry around this accusation.

The requisition of food terror associated with the Bolshevik Cheka resulted in a major famine in 1921-1923, well before the Holodomor.

The New York Slimes reporter Walter Duranty engaged in a massive cover up of these crimes.

Portrait of Evil: Walter Duranty, the NYT Moscow Bureau Chief Who Deliberately Hid Soviet-Imposed Famine That Killed Millions in Ukraine

Who exactly were these executioners?

Israeli historian Louis Rapoport writes:

Immediately after the [Bolshevik] Revolution, many Jews were euphoric over their high representation in the new government. Lenin’s first Politburo was dominated by men of Jewish origins. Under Lenin, Jews became involved in all aspects of the Revolution, including its dirtiest work. Despite the Communists’ vows to eradicate anti-Semitism, it spread rapidly after the Revolution — partly because of the prominence of so many Jews in the Soviet administration, as well as in the traumatic, inhuman Sovietization drives that followed. Historian Salo Baron has noted that an immensely disproportionate number of Jews joined the new Bolshevik secret police, the Cheka. Many of those who fell afoul of the Cheka would be shot by Jewish investigators. The collective leadership that emerged in Lenin’s dying days was headed by the Jew Zinoviev, a loquacious, mean-spirited, curly-haired Adonis whose vanity knew no bounds.

Jewish historian Leonard Schapiro wrote, “Anyone who had the misfortune to fall into the hands of the Cheka stood a very good chance of finding himself confronted with, and possibly shot by, a Jewish investigator.”

W. Bruce Lincoln, an American professor of Russian history, writes that in Ukraine, “Jews made up nearly 80 percent of the rank-and-file Cheka agents.”

This bloody period wound down in 1937, when Stalin ordered, “Clean out the synagogue”, and then purged and executed numerous Jewish operatives. Of course, the 1937-1938 purges are well covered by historians but never within its context. However as WW II approached Jews made a major come back as a source of stiff resistance to the Axis attack. In 1941, when Germany moved into Ukraine and the Baltic States, those peoples conducted payback on the Jewish population without the Germans so much as lifting a finger:

An official Report of the Reich Security Main Office documented the Lvov massacre as follows: ‘During the first hours after the departure of the Bolshevik Army, the Ukrainian population took praiseworthy action against the Jews … About 7,000 Jews were seized and shot by the Ukrainian police in retribution for inhuman acts of cruelty [at Brygidki and the other prisons] …” (dated 16 July 1941

At right is an example of the Chekas’ “Red Terror” garb: brown leather coats or butcher aprons with leather boots, suitable for cleaning off and wiping up blood. These goons used knifes and revolvers on their victims. They also loved to torture and rape. The taking of hostages was common.

The last vision in life for millions was being confronted by a monster dressed in this lovely outfit. Not only were millions of ethnic Russians victimized, but the blame for these crimes was solely pinned on them.

An example of the graphic killing operation is shown below in a clip from the 1992 Russian film The Chekist.”