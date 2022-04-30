The People Behind DHS’s Orwellian ‘Disinformation Governance Board’

By Jeff Thompson | 30 April 2022
THE ORGANIC PREPPER — A “Disinformation Governance Board” has just been created and is going to be run by the Department of Homeland Security. Their primary goal is going to be to “police” what is deemed to be “misinformation” or “disinformation.”
No clarification has been given as of yet as to what this policing will mean, but it has been pointed out that the creation of this new Disinformation Governance Board is going to have the full strength of the DHS behind it.
DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said, “the goal is to bring the resources of (DHS) together to address this threat.”
Nina Jankowicz has been chosen to head up the new disinformation office as the executive director.
Jankowicz received her MA in Russian, Eurasian, and East European Studies from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service. A full list of the staff at the Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University can be found here. […]
