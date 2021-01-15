ADL calls for FBI investigation into Gab, social media platform rife with antisemitism

By David Ian Klein | 13 January 2021
FORWARD — The Anti-Defamation League is calling on the FBI and the U.S. Justice Department to conduct an investigation into Gab, the alternative social media outlet which once hosted the antisemitic rants of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooter, to see whether it had a role in planning the January 6 raid on the U.S. Capitol.
“The January 6 attack at our nation’s Capitol was deliberate and coordinated,” the anti-hate organization said in an open letter to the DOJ. “Individuals who broke the law must be held accountable, but we cannot ignore that social media platforms, like Gab, may well bear a measure of criminal responsibility for the attack as well. To the extent Gab intentionally served as a forum for people to plan, coordinate, engage in or otherwise facilitate the criminal activity that took place on January 6, a Department of Justice investigation is warranted.”
However, despite a government crackdown on other social media platforms following the chaos of last week, Gab is actually experiencing a renaissance. […]
FBI: Aaron Mostofsky, Jewish Son Of Brooklyn Judge, Arrested For Storming U.S. Capitol Building
Admits he was PAID to protest
The ADL, B’nai B’rith, in fact all Jewish organizations just can’t stand any country with free speech laws. They’ve managed to destroy free speech in countries such as Germany, most other European countries, Britain Canada, Australia, New Zealand. They have managed to get these country’s laws changed by badgering them successfully to introduce ‘Hate Speech’ legislation. A good example is what they did to Arthur Topham and his site in Canada. Now they’re coming after the USA. With the incoming Biden/Harris regime expect them to override the 1st amendment with similar hate speech laws.
What does it say when one needs the long arm of the law to stop criticism of jews?
They are duplicitous bastards worthy of full illumination of their deeds.