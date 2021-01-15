ADL calls for FBI investigation into Gab, social media platform rife with antisemitism

By David Ian Klein | 13 January 2021

FORWARD — The Anti-Defamation League is calling on the FBI and the U.S. Justice Department to conduct an investigation into Gab, the alternative social media outlet which once hosted the antisemitic rants of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooter, to see whether it had a role in planning the January 6 raid on the U.S. Capitol.

“The January 6 attack at our nation’s Capitol was deliberate and coordinated,” the anti-hate organization said in an open letter to the DOJ. “Individuals who broke the law must be held accountable, but we cannot ignore that social media platforms, like Gab, may well bear a measure of criminal responsibility for the attack as well. To the extent Gab intentionally served as a forum for people to plan, coordinate, engage in or otherwise facilitate the criminal activity that took place on January 6, a Department of Justice investigation is warranted.”

However, despite a government crackdown on other social media platforms following the chaos of last week, Gab is actually experiencing a renaissance. […]