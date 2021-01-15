In Secret Recording, Twitter CEO Promises Political Censorship Will Be ‘Much Bigger’ Than Just Trump’s Account

By Jordan Davidson | 14 January 2020

THE FEDERALIST — In a secret recording from Jan. 8, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey admitted that the big tech company is exploring a long-term political censorship campaign to purge and ban users the company deems unacceptable.

“The focus is certainly on this account, and how it ties to real-world violence, but also we need to think much longer-term around how these dynamics play out over time,” Dorsey said, referring in context to President Donald Trump’s account. “I don’t believe this is going away any time soon.”

In the short video, obtained and published by Project Veritas, Dorsey reportedly addressed his employees about the Silicon Valley giant’s efforts to censor, ban, and de-platform certain users such as President Donald Trump and other conservatives. In the recording, Dorsey pledged to expand Twitter’s purge in the days following President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. […]