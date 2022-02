Russ joins the Event, with James Fetzer, Giuseppe Vafanculo and Basil Valentine. Benjamin Gordon came on hour one to discuss his uninjuried but wild seven hours involuntarily sedated, on a catheter and hooked to a ventilator and his ultimate escape from a Flagstaff hospital. Hour 2 opened up a detailed look at the question: Was Fidel Castro Justin Trudeau’s Daddy?

