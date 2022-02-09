After being sued for releasing countless convicted criminals, Oregon governor says she’ll wait – for now

By Chris Elliot | 3 February 2022

LAW ENFORCEMENT TODAY — The Democrat Governor of Oregon has decided to stop granting clemency requests while a lawsuit challenging her authority to release convicted criminals works its way through the courts.

A group of murder victims’ families filed the suit over her use of clemency.

Democrat Governor Kate Brown has agreed to stop granting clemency requests from February 2nd until March 2nd which is when everyone expects a judge to decide if Brown’s use of clemency lines up with her vested authority.

Kevin Mannix, the attorney for some of the family members, believes the judge in the case will find that Governor Brown has exceeded her authority.

In the lawsuit, attorneys for those represented allege that the Governor’s office has not been properly notifying surviving victims that she has granted clemency to their attacker.

Additionally, the lawsuit claims that Governor Brown unlawfully exceeded her authority when she delegated clemency duties to other state agencies, including to the Oregon Board of Parole. […]