Liberal Staffers Reveal Trudeau ‘Panicked, Worried, Bruised’

4 February 2022

ELECT CONSERVATIVES — Insiders with the Liberal Party and Prime Minister’s Office have revealed that Justin Trudeau is showing extreme worry over the ongoing truckers’ convoy protest.

Speaking with Elect Conservatives on the condition that they both remain unnamed, the party sources revealed that the government is gravely concerned about the ongoing protests in Ottawa and across the country.

“This is all new territory for them, and not something they ever saw coming,” said one party insider. “They figured that these COVID measures would continue as long as needed, but yeah, it was a shock to the system when they saw the convoy and the number of people cheering them on.”

Another source highlighted the extent to which Trudeau is struggling to cope with the truckers’ convoy; a protest that has inspired millions across the world and promised to continue until all COVID-19 mandates are lifted.

“He’s not dealing well with it – he’s definitely panicked and bruised,” the source said. “I can’t say much more, but it’s not looking good. We’ve never seen him this frustrated or worried about something…yeah, it certainly feels like he’s a deer in the headlights right now.” […]