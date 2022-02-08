Comedian Collapses on Stage During Joke: ‘I’m vaxxed, double vaxxed, boosted, and Jesus loves me most’

By Brian Shilhavy | 6 February 2022

VACCINE IMPACT — Pro-COVID-19 vaccine fanatics who criticize or mock in public those who refuse the COVID injections continue to experience the principle found in the Bible that states “you reap what you sow” or what others refer to as “karma” as they are struck down dead or injured, sometimes in full view of the public.

TMZ is reporting today that Comedian Heather McDonald, the former “Chelsea Lately” star, was headlining a sold-out show in Tempe, Arizona, when she collapsed on stage during her second joke.

Comedian Heather McDonald fell hard during a show in Tempe, Arizona, but it was no joke … it was a medical emergency. Eyewitnesses tell TMZ … the former “Chelsea Lately” star was headlining the sold-out show, when she delivered her second joke … “I’m vaxxed, double vaxxed, boosted … and flu shot and shingle shot and haven’t gotten COVID and Jesus loves me most.” As soon as she delivered the joke, she just collapsed and hit her head on the floor. Everyone thought at first it was all part of the act, but it was not. She was conscious, but clearly, all was not well. An EMT and a nurse happened to be in the audience … they rushed up on stage to provide first aid. The 911 call came in as a seizure, but no one really knows yet. An ambulance came and paramedics tended to Heather. (Full story.) […]