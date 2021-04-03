CDC Adds 300+ More Deaths This Week — 2,050 DEAD Following COVID ‘Vaccines’ in USA

By Brian Shilhavy | 27 March 2021

HUMANS ARE FREE — Recorded deaths following the experimental COVID “vaccines” continued to soar this week as the CDC added more data today into the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), a U.S. Government funded database that tracks injuries and deaths caused by vaccines.

While the information contained in VAERS is publicly available information, the corporate media continues to censor it, and anyone who dares to publish publicly available information from the U.S. Government is labeled as “fake news” by the “fact checkers.”

The data released by the CDC today goes through March 19, 2021, with 44,606 recorded adverse events, including 2,050 deaths following injections of the experimental COVID “vaccines.”

Besides the recorded 2,050 deaths, there were 7,485 visits to Emergency Room doctors, 826 permanent disabilities, and 4450 hospitalizations.

Concerns About the New Experimental Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) COVID ‘Vaccine’ with 16 Deaths

There are now 1,107 adverse events including 16 deaths reported following the third experimental COVID vaccine to be granted emergency use authorization (EUA) by the FDA at the end of February, the Johnson and Johnson “Janssen” COVID vaccine. […]