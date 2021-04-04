First came invoking Aztec war gods, now it’s ‘Satan’ sneakers with HUMAN BLOOD – is America OK?

By Nebojsa Malic | 27 March 2021

RT — President Joe Biden has said the US will lead the world by the “power of our example.” California is now making children worship Aztec gods of human sacrifice and there’s a viral campaign for $1,000 custom ‘Satan’ sneakers.

For a mere $1,018, some 666 “lucky” Americans will be able to buy “Satan shoes,” a Devil-themed modification of Nike’s 1997 Air Max sneakers, on March 29. The air bubble inside will be filled with red ink and “one drop of human blood,” according to a promotional tweet that went viral on Friday.

The price is a reference to the Bible verse inscribed on the shoe – “I saw Satan fall like lightning from heaven,” from Luke 10:18. The custom sneakers were apparently a collaboration between the company MSCHF (Mischief) and rapper Lil Nas X.

In what must be a remarkable coincidence, the rapper has just released a music video (WARNING: GRAPHIC) in which he “rides a stripper pole into hell and gives the Devil a lap dance.” […]