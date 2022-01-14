“Creative Destruction” & Then, 6uild 6ack 6etter (Henry Makow)

4 January 2022

HENRY MAKOW — The Doctrine of “Creative Destruction” provides a key to understanding the gratuitous destruction wreaked by lock downs, mask orders, etc.

According to the Kabbalah, which is the defining doctrine of Judaism and Freemasonry, “Evil and catastrophe [are] endemic factors in the process of creation. Without evil there could be no good, without destruction, creation could not take place.” (Kabbalah: An Introduction to Jewish Mysticism, by Byron L. Sherwin, p. 72.)

Cabalists believe the Old (Christian) Order must be ruthlessly destroyed before the New (Satanic) World Order, based on the Kabbalah, can be built.

Hence, the Illuminati motto: “Order Out of Chaos.” Hence, the Communist Manifesto advocates the destruction of nation, religion, and family and the transfer of all private wealth to the Illuminati bankers, in the guise of the state.

The Doctrine of Creative Destruction explains why war and revolution have been characterized by gratuitous genocide, terror, and destruction.

It explains the banishment of God from public discourse and the widespread acceptance of obscenity, pornography, and the occult. It explains the attack on gender and the promotion of homosexuality to heterosexuals. It explains the spate of false-flag terror that is a hallmark of modern life. […]