Surge in Asian Hate Crimes? More Bogeyman Than Fact

By Lee Ann O’Neal | 25 March 2021
REAL CLEAR POLITICS — Before the next of kin were even notified in the horrific shootings last week at three Atlanta-area massage parlors, the narrative was established: The fact that six of the eight victims were Asian women provides the proof that a “surge in hate crimes” against Asian Americans has bubbled up in the U.S. in response to the coronavirus pandemic. That fits neatly with the view of some Americans that our society, at its heart, is racist.
For contrast, consider the mass shooting this week in Boulder, Colo., in which the suspect is Syrian American. Even though all the victims were of the same race, no one assumes without proof that he was acting out of racial animosity because, of course, they were white. In Atlanta, the shooter killed two white people and injured a Latino. But the killings must still be motivated by anti-Asian hatred, right?
“Racially motivated violence must be called out for exactly what it is — and we must stop making excuses or rebranding it as economic anxiety or sexual addiction,” Rep. Marilyn Strickland (pictured) told members of the House a day after the Atlanta shootings. In a CNN interview, Strickland, whose heritage is both African American and Korean American, called the incident a racially motivated hate crime. […]
OK — using FBI/UCR crime data from 2018, and considering relative population fractions (i.e. there are roughly 5x as many Whites as Blacks in the US), the per capita rate of black on white violent crime is 45x the rate of white on black (link) — how much of that crime is racially motivated? — no one knows because no one asks — even when there is an indication that a black on white violent crime was racially motivated, e.g. by what’s reported in the media, this is usually immediately discounted by both the cops and the DA, and typically that’s the last you hear of it — I’ve seen this time and time again — but when it’s a relatively uncommon instance of a white on black crime, the media very often seizes on and plays up the racial ‘hate’ angle — everyone has seen this — that kind of blatant bias motivates fake ‘hate crimes’ like the one staged by Jussie Smollett.
“Syrian American” — “African American” — “Korean American”
LOL — America: death by hyphenation.
I looked up FBI statistics on hate crimes and found that negroes commit hate crimes at a rate almost twice of their proportion of the population. Whites do so at a rate slightly lower than their proportion of the population. And the White numbers include hispanics. So I’m waiting for anti-racist activists to decriminalize hate crimes since negroes are disproportionately impacted.