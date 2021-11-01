90 Per Cent of Germans Who Haven’t Had the Vaccine Say They Won’t Get It

Vaccine passports harden opposition to getting jabbed, survey finds.

By Paul Joseph Watson | 29 October 2021

SUMMIT NEWS — 90 per cent of Germans who haven’t taken the COVID-19 vaccine say they won’t get it, with only the remaining 10 per cent saying they will “probably” get it or remaining undecided.

A recent survey carried out by Forsa on behalf of the Ministry for Health found that 65 per cent of Germans say there is “no way” they will get the COVID vaccine over the next two months.

A further 23 per cent said they would “probably not” get the COVID jab in the near future while 2 per cent said they would “definitely not” get the jab at any point.

Out of 3000 respondents, only 10 per cent were still undecided or said they will “probably” get vaccinated in the near future.

According to the Local, the poll results emphasize how, “people who have until now chosen to remain unvaccinated against Covid are unlikely to be convinced.” […]