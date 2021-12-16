Vaccines pose 7 times higher death risk than COVID for young people, Japanese experts warn

By Raymond Wolfe | 11 December 2021

LIFE SITE NEWS — COVID vaccines may pose at least a seven times higher risk of death than the virus itself for people in their 20s, a Japanese medical bulletin warns.

A review in the most recent issue of Med Check, a bimonthly bulletin published by the Japan Institute of Pharmacovigilance (NOPJIP) as a member of the International Society of Drug Bulletins (ISDB), found that the death risk of the jabs may even be as high as 40 times greater for young people.

Med Check cited three reports of individuals between the ages of 20 and 29 who died within days or weeks of vaccination, estimating the death rate for that age group at 3.2 per 1 million. One of the apparent vaccine deaths was that of a 27-year-old professional baseball player, who collapsed eight days after getting jabbed and died after a month-long battle in a hospital.

The bulletin noted that the number of deaths may be higher, in part because the Japanese government only requires reports of suspected vaccine injuries within 28 days of injection. The Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare received a total of 1,308 reports of deaths after COVID vaccination by October 15. […]