100% of Covid Deaths in [Ireland] Last Week Were Amongst Vaccinated People

By Niamh Ui Bhriain | 19 November 2021

GRIPT — 100% of people who died with Covid-19 in the past week in Ireland were vaccinated, according to figures released by the HSE’s Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

A breakdown of patients in the Intensive Care Units showed that 58% of those requiring intensive care were fully or partly vaccinated, while 42% were unvaccinated.

The figures raise issues about the waning efficacy of the vaccine, as the number of vaccinated people becoming seriously ill with the coronavirus continues to rise.

Some 93% of over 18 year olds are now fully vaccinated in Ireland, one of the highest rates in the world. More than 90% of those over 12 are fully jabbed.

While the HPSC provides cumulative reports since April 2021, a contrast of the information in the weekly reports reveals developments by week.

As at 13th November, the HPSC says that 651 persons with a laboratory confirmed COVID-19 infection, were notified to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) as having died due to COVID-19 – and that, from April to November 13th, a total of 243 deaths were amongst those who were unvaccinated, while 408 were vaccinated. […]

Like this: Like Loading...