Biden Admin to Fund Crack Pipe Distribution to Advance ‘Racial Equity’

$30 million program will provide ‘smoking kits’ to vulnerable communities
By Patrick Hauf | 7 February 2022
THE WASHINGTON FREE BEACON — The Biden administration is set to fund the distribution of crack pipes to drug addicts as part of its plan to advance “racial equity.”
The $30 million grant program, which closed applications Monday and will begin in May, will provide funds to nonprofits and local governments to help make drug use safer for addicts. Included in the grant, which is overseen by the Department of Health and Human Services, are funds for “smoking kits/supplies.” A spokesman for the agency told the Washington Free Beacon that these kits will provide pipes for users to smoke crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, and “any illicit substance.”
HHS said the kits aim to reduce the risk of infection when smoking substances with glass pipes, which can lead to infections through cuts and sores. Applicants for the grants are prioritized if they treat a majority of “underserved communities,” including African Americans and “LGBTQ+ persons,” as established under President Joe Biden’s executive order on “advancing racial equity.” […]
I felt WW readers might appreciate this insight
credit to Owen Benjamin/Chrissie Mayr podcast…
OWEN BENJAMIN & CHRISSIE MAYR PODCAST | WEDNESDAY FEBRUARY 9, 2022
time stamp: 54:00-55:30
“wants to dominate’ Biden Crack pipe’ search results”….Chrissie offers “or Hunter starting his own line of laptops”