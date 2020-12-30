Erasing The Cleveland Indians Erases American History

By David Marcus | 14 December 2020

THE FEDERALIST — In the latest episode of corporate wokeness fixing a problem that doesn’t actually exist, the Major League Baseball team the Cleveland Indians is changing its name after having used the moniker for 105 years.

This follows the decision by the Washington Redskins of the National Football League to change their name this season. Whatever you think of that decision by what is now the Washington Football Team, it is plainly obvious that these two cases are nothing alike.

Not to put too fine a point on it, but the term “Indian” to indicate a Native American is not even remotely racist. Just to cite just one example, the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian is named what it is named precisely because American Indian is the term preferred by many Native Americans. Should the museum also change its allegedly offensive name? Of course not. […]