Studies Reveal Getting Jabbed Won’t Reduce Your Risk of Long Covid, and Cancer Patients Improve Covid Survival without Vax

Long COVID risk no lower with breakthrough infection; COVID-19 survival improves for European cancer patients

By Nancy Lapid | 24 November 2021

REUTERS — The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review.

Long COVID risk not lower after breakthrough infection

COVID-19 vaccines are highly effective in protecting against serious illness, but they do not protect against “long COVID” in people who become infected despite vaccination, new data show. …

… complications of the virus, including the syndrome of lingering symptoms known as long COVID, occurred at similar rates regardless of vaccination status, his team said in a paper posted on medRxiv ahead of peer review.

In people over age 60 with breakthrough infections, vaccines protected against COVID-19 complications only weakly or not at all, Taquet noted. …

COVID-19 survival has improved for European cancer patients

European cancer patients who get sick with COVID-19 are much more likely to survive now than they were earlier in the pandemic, researchers found.

“The initial studies on the topic documented a mortality rate ranging from 30% to 40%… in patients with cancer,” said Dr. David James Pinato of Imperial College London.

“Our study suggests that over the course of the pandemic the mortality has gradually reduced, even before vaccines were implemented, reducing to a figure that was as low as 12.5% during the so called ‘second wave’ in Europe.” …

The researchers believe the improved survival is related not only to better treatments but also to better availability of COVID-19 tests that allow for earlier diagnosis.

These factors “have been key in improving overall outcome,” Pinato said. […]