The Planned Bankster Duping of Adolf Hitler

Adolf Hitler imagined himself as a messianic figure chosen by divine powers to alter the World. I spent time listening to Mein Kampf in audio (since banned for delicate ears on You Tube) and that established for me Hitler’s war like aggressive nature as early as 1924. His later megalomania and delusions of grandeur were evident.

In his Table Talks, Hitler spoke of the need to fight wars every 15-20 years to reinvigorate a nation. He seemed to have little concept of how wars can rage totally out of control, that despite having served in the trenches in World War I. He carelessly and badly miscalculated geopolitical elements and how forces would be aligned and mobilized against him – greatly underestimating the US and Soviet Union – and overestimating Axis resources – and lack of oil. As we will see he was also influenced and duped by planted agents. As such Hitler was an accident waiting to happen- or was it an accident?

It is important to state that such warmongering individuals are constantly promoted to power over the last 100 plus years and even earlier.

Read: Louis-Napoleon Bonaparte III: Illuminist Puppet, Corrupto and War Monger

As such Hitler was a perfect figure to be supported, baited and manipulated by sinister New Underworld Order bankster figureheads- not even lurking in the shadows- but openly.

Accordingly he was promoted and advanced at critical moments in his political career, Once installed he was lured and set up to stumble into the major depopulation cataclysm of World War II which opened the way towards damaging western civilization then and ever since. Every major figure of World War II such as Winston Churchill and Joseph Stalin was also handpicked for maximum destruction. Franklin Roosevelt was a City of London and Wall Street stooge.

Read: Winston Churchill Helped Start ‘Unnecessary War’

I will glean some passages from Eustace Mullins, Secrets of the Federal Reserve, 1983 to make my case for the true hidden history. Additionally I have had two podcasts and a core article on the book Red Symphony which gives the reader an understanding and view of these behind the scenes machinations. Read: Physician Who Witnessed Interrogation of Rakovsky During Trotskyite Trials, Lifted the Veil of the Global Crime Syndicate. and listen to Our Interesting Times: Tim Kelly, Russ Winter on ‘Red Symphony’

There were two critical occasions in Hitler’s rise to power when large timely financial support was paramount to the survival and ultimate political success of the NSDAP movement- July, 1929 and January, 1933.

Rakovsky in his 1938 Stalin purge interrogation reveals that Wall Street and the City of London bankster cliques signaled and gave financial support to Adolf Hitler personally at a crucial moment in July, 1929, with the stated motive being restoring balance of power against France, and getting Germany back in business economically. At least that’s what they told Hitler. It was not revealed to Hitler that Jewish bankster Paul Warburg (using front man Hjalmar Schacht) was behind the support, nor did Hitler ask- he just accepted the considerable largess that put his Party over the top..

Rakovsky: “In direct negotiations with Hitler they agreed as to the financing of the National-Socialist Party, and the latter received in a couple of years millions of Dollars, sent to it from Wall Street, and millions of Marks from German financiers- through the freemason Schacht for the upkeep of the S.A. and S.S. and also the financing of the elections which took place, which gave Hitler power.”

WW Takeaway: This was extremely important in the depth of the Depression because the Nazis provided food and shelter to many of their street level supporters.

The interrogator asked: And Hitler believed it? Rakovsky – We do not know. That was not so important, whether he did or did not believe our explanations; our aim was to provoke a war …, and Hitler was war. Do you now understand? Every sincere Communist imitating his idol Lenin and the greatest revolutionary strategists must always wish for war. Nothing is so effective in bringing nearer the victory of revolution as war. This is a Marxist-Leninist dogma, which you must preach.”

German banker Hjalmar Schacht, was a freemason and a close associate to Governor of the Bank of England, Montagu Norman. Both men belonged to and financed the Anglo-German Fellowship organization in Great Britian. Norman was so close to the Schacht family that he was godfather to one of Schacht’s grandchildren. Schacht’s parents were staunch pro-American and had lived in the US.

After the July 1932 elections, in which the NSDAP won more than a third of the seats, Schacht and Wilhelm Keppler organized a petition of industrial leaders requesting that president Hindenburg appoint Hitler as Chancellor. After Hitler took power in January 1933, Schacht won re-appointment as Reichsbank president on 17 March.

Curiously although Schacht played a crucial and timely role in bringing the NSDAP and Hitler to power he was acquitted at the Nuremberg trials. This acquittal was favored by the British judges in particular.

In December of 1932, it seemed to many observers of the German scene that Hitler was also ready for a toboggan slide into oblivion. Despite the fact that he had done well in national campaigns, he had spent all the money from his usual sources and now faced heavy debts.

In his book Aggression 1934, p. 44, Otto Lehmann-Russbeldt tells us that, “Hitler was invited to a meeting at the Schroder Bank in Cologne on January 4, 1933. The leading industrialists and bankers (including Schacht) of Germany tided Hitler over his financial difficulties and enabled him to meet the enormous debt he had incurred in connection with the maintenance of his private army. In return, he promised to break the power of the trade unions. On May 2, 1933, he fulfilled his promise.”

Present at the January 4, 1933 meeting were the Dulles brothers, John Foster Dulles and Allen W. Dulles of the New York law firm, Sullivan and Cromwell, which represented the Schroder Bank. Allen Dulles later became a director of J. Henry Schroder Company.

The Johnny on-the-Spot Dulles brothers often turned up at important meetings. They had represented the United States at the Paris Peace Conference (1919)- aka Versailles Treaty fiasco.

Read: Covert Agent Edward Mandell House: The Enemy Within Wilson’s White House

John Foster Dulles served as Eisenhower’s Secretary of State, while Allen Dulles headed the Central Intelligence Agency for many years. Their apologists have seldom attempted to defend the Dulles brothers appearance at the meeting which installed Hitler as the Chancellor of Germany, preferring to pretend that it never happened.

One biographer Leonard Mosley, bypasses it in the book “Dulles” when he states,

“Both brothers had spent large amounts of time in Germany, where Sullivan and Cromwell had considerable interest during the early 1930’s, having represented several provincial governments, some large industrial combines, a number of big American companies with interests in the Reich, and some rich individuals.”

The New York Times noted on October 11, 1944: “Senator Claude Pepper criticized John Foster Dulles, Gov. Dewey’s foreign relations advisor for his connection with the law firm of Sullivan and Cromwell and having aided Hitler financially in 1933. Pepper described the January 4, 1933 meeting of Franz von Papen and Hitler in Baron Schroeder’s home in Cologne, and from that time on the Nazis were able to continue their march to power.”

The Great Soviet Encyclopaedia states, “The banking house Schroder Bros was Hitler’s banker. It was established in 1846; its partners today are the Barons von Schroeder, related to branches in the United States and England.” The managing director of the Schroder Bank, F.C. Tiarks, was also a director of the Bank of England.

Victor Perlo writes, in “The Empire of High Finance”:

“The Hitler government made the London Schroder Bank their financial agent in Britain and America. Hitler’s personal banking account was with J.M. Stein Bankhaus, the German subsidiary of the Schroder Bank. F.C. Tiarks of the British J. Henry Schroder Company was a member of the Anglo-German Fellowship with two other partners as members, and a corporate membership.

“Early in 1934 a select group of City (of London) financiers gathered in Montague Norman’s room behind the windowless walls, Sir Robert Kindersley, partner of Lazard Brothers, Charles Hambro, F.C. Tiarks, Sir Josiah Stamp, (also a director of the Bank of England). Governor Norman spoke of the political situation in Europe. A new power had established itself, a great ‘stabilizing force’, namely, Nazi Germany. Norman advised his co-workers to include Hitler in their plans for financing Europe. There was no opposition.”

J. Henry Schroder Banking Company is listed as Number 2 in capitalization in “Capital City” (aka City of London) on the list of the seventeen merchant bankers who make up the exclusive Accepting Houses Committee in London. Although it is almost unknown in the United States, it has played a large part in our history. Like the others on this list, it had first to be approved by the Bank of England. And, like the Warburg family, the von Schroders began their banking operations in Hamburg, Germany.

At the turn of the century, in 1900, Baron Bruno von Schroder established the London branch of the firm. He was soon joined by Frank Cyril Tiarks (listed above in the infamous 1934 meeting with Schacht’s ally Montague Norman). In 1902. Tiarks was a director of the Bank of England from 1912 to 1945.

In 1938, the London Schroder Bank became the German financial agent in Great Britain. The New York branch of Schroder had been merged in 1936 with the Rockefellers, as Schroder, Rockefeller Inc. at 48 Wall Street. Carlton P. Fuller of Schroder was president of this firm, and Avery Rockefeller was vice-president. Rockefeller had been a behind the scenes partner of J. Henry Schroder for years. It was all one big club.

The Duping of Adolf Hitler

Hitler was a open admirer of Great Britain. After being financed and promoted by British banksters he had assumed and often spoke that he could arranged a power sharing arrangement with them.

Ladislas Farago, in “The Game of the Foxes”, reported that Baron William de Ropp, a double agent, had penetrated the highest echelons [in London] in pre-World War II days, and Hitler relied upon de Ropp as his confidential consultant about British affairs. It was de Ropp’s advice that Hitler followed when he refused to invade England and probably when he dropped the ball and let the British army escape at Dunkirk.

From Henry Makow’s article: Hitler’s “daring” diplomatic and military coups, which astounded the world, were based on advanced knowledge of British intentions provided by de Ropp.

According to Ladislas Farago, William de Ropp was “one of the most mysterious and influential clandestine operators” of the era. Born in Lithuania in 1877, educated in Germany, he moved to England in 1910. After serving the British in World War One, he moved to Berlin and contacted fellow Balt, Nazi theoretician Alfred Rosenberg who introduced him to Hitler.

De Ropp worked closely with Rosenberg, who headed the Nazi Party Foreign Office. The Nazis considered him their agent in England where he organized support for the Nazi cause among a powerful segment of the Britsh elite known as the “Cliveden Set.” He organized visits of high officials and exchanges of information. In this congenial atmosphere, the Luftwaffe naively opened its secrets to the British. This was part of a larger Illuminati plan (“Appeasement”) to make Hitler think England would support his conquest of Communist Russia.

Farago: “A close personal relationship developed between the Fuhrer and de Ropp. Hitler, using him as his confidential consultant about British affairs, outlined to him frankly his grandiose plans…a trust no other foreigner enjoyed to this extent.”

In 1939, De Ropp duped and baited Hitler and Ribbentrop concerning the British stand in the event of a German attack on Poland. De Roop once again told these magical thinkers what they wanted to hear.

“Rosenberg was told the British would fight a defensive ‘war’, that is to say, would take no action in defense of Poland or in retaliation for Germany’s attack on that country. In particular there would be no aerial bombardment of German territory- and the Germans agreed to reciprocate, a decision which held throughout the ‘phony war’ period.”

“This ‘deal’ struck between de Ropp and Rosenberg would leave open the possibility of quickly ending the war because, de Ropp said, ‘neither the British Empire nor Germany would wish to risk their future for the sake of a state which had ceased to exist’. ”

The two divergent political groups in the 1930’s in England were the War Party, led by Winston Churchill, who furiously demanded that England go to war against Germany, and the Appeasement Party, led by Neville Chamberlain.

During the 1930’s, until the outbreak of World War II, the Schroders poured money into the Anglo-German Fellowship, with the result that Hitler was convinced he had a large pro-German fifth column in England composed of many prominent politicians and financiers.

After [the] Munich [conference] in late 1938, Hitler believed the Chamberlain group to be the dominant party in England, and Churchill a minor rabble-rouser. Because his own financial backers, the Schroders, were sponsoring the Appeasement Party, Hitler believed there would be no war.

He did not suspect that the backers of the Appeasement Party, now that Chamberlain had served his purpose in duping Hitler, would cast Chamberlain aside and make Churchill the Prime Minister. It was not only Chamberlain, but also Hitler, who came away from Munich believing that it would be “Peace in our time.”

The success of the Schroders and their clique of international bankers in duping Hitler into this belief explains several of the most puzzling questions of World War II. Why did Hitler allow the British Army to decamp from Dunkirk and return home, when he could have wiped them out? Against the frantic advice of his generals, who wished to deliver the coup de grace to the English Army, Hitler held back because he did not wish to alienate his supposed vast following in England. For the same reason, he refused to invade England during a period when he had military superiority, believing that it would not be necessary, as the Anglo-German Fellowship group was ready to make peace with him.

Even in 1941 Rudolf Hess hasn’t gotten the real memo as he flew desperately to Scotland in May, 1941 to try and circumvent total disaster before Operation Barbarossa got underway.