Physician Who Witnessed Interrogation of Rakovsky During Trotskyite Trials, Lifted the Veil of the Global Crime Syndicate

‘There are no accidents in politics.’ — Joseph P. Kennedy
Dr. J. Landowski was a physician in Soviet Russia who, in 1938, was called upon to witness and record the interrogation of Christian G. Rakovsky during the trials of the Trotskyists. Rakovsky was one of the founders of Soviet Bolshevism, the first chairman of the Council of People’s Commissars of the Ukrainian SSR and the Soviet Ambassador to both the U.K. and France. Dr. Landowski later compiled his record of Rakovsky’s interrogation into a document.
The document was discovered in a cottage near Leningrad by a soldier fighting for the Spanish Legion during WWII. It was translated to Spanish and published in a book titled “Red Symphony” in the 1960s.
To facilitate cooperation with the interrogation, Dr. Landowski said he slipped into Rakovsky’s beverage glass a “wonder drug” to induce energy and a good mood. Interrogators called the drug “enlightened stimulation.” meth? Rakovsky was described as an expert conversationalist. His speech is exact, elegant and even decorative.
The interrogation was recorded on an apparatus hidden behind a wall. Afterward, Dr. Landowsky translated the recording into Russian and made two copies: one for Joseph Stalin, dictator of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR) from 1929 to 1953; and one for Gabriel the Interrogator. Secretly, the doctor made an extra carbon copy of the transcript and hid it away.
Among his many other titles, prisoner Rakovsky — whose Jewish birth name was changed from Rachower — was also a Bulgarian official of the Comintern and a Rothschild-Warburg agent and ally of Leon Trotsky (not Stalin). Rakvosky survived the ’38 purge; but, on Sep. 11, 1941, he may have executed along with other political prisoners for “defeatist agitation” in the Medvedev Forest massacre.
After reading “Red Symphony,” I must say that if it’s a fraud, it’s an intellectual masterpiece. The book is a product of a hyper-intelligent and cunning insider mind. In no way could it be compared to the tawdry and often-stupid hoaxes we analyze on our pages. The book is heavy with information, but I’ve selected some parts to share that are most interesting to me personally. Amazingly enough, the book has not yet been memory-holed and is still available at Amazon and also here.
The Questioning of the Accused, Christian Georgievitch Rakovsky, by Gavriil Gavrilovitch Kus’min on Jan. 26, 1938
As the interrogation of Rakovsky began, interrogator Gavrill Gavrilovitch Kus’min issued him a warning (p. 10).
“Now, we are concerned with the real truth, Kus’min said, not the “official” truth. The demands of international politics will force us to hide the whole truth, the “real truth,” he stated, adding that Stalin must also know the real truth.”
Rakovsky explained with great insight just how and why the international bankers were behind international communism — and Leon Trotsky in particular. After Stalin ousted Trotsky, the bankers made moves to counter Stalinist communist nationalism. “Red Symphony” states that Jewish financiers were promoting “real” communism — not Stalin’s “Bonapartism.”
The general tenor of Rakovsky’s remarks is that usury capitalism and terroristic communism are both tools of the same forces and serving the same purpose and masters. To wit, the financier is just as international as the communist. Both, with the help of differing pretexts and differing means, struggle with the national bourgeois state and deny it. There is a clear similarity individually between communist-internationalists and financial-cosmopolitans; as a natural result, there is the same similarity between the communist-international and the financial-international.
Note: “Financial-cosmopolitans” is Rakovsky’s term for what I call the Crime Syndicate.
Rakovsky then bluntly reveals the source of the financial-cosmopolitans’ mythical power: “They had acquired for themselves the real privilege of coining money. A great part of the money circulating — money for big affairs, as representative of all national wealth; money, yes, money — it was being issued by those few people about whom I had hinted. Banks, the stock exchanges and the whole world financial system — is a gigantic machine for the purpose of bringing about unnatural scandals.”
Rakovsky made it clear that the more well-known figures among financial-internationalists — the bankers and politicians — are only men of straw (fronts). But when queried about who “they” are, Rakovsky offered up a list and a caveat that, sitting in prison, he didn’t have access to his card index. He qualified that he had an intimate time reference of 1917, and said, “Understand that ‘they’ are not a state. ‘They’ are that which the International was before 1917.”
He mentioned Walter Rathenau (1867 – 1922) as a Crime Syndicate intermediary with whom both Trotsky and Rakovsky had hands-on dealings. Rathenau was Germany’s Weimar foreign minister and a Jewish internationalist. Before he was assassinated, he was a top-ranked Crime Syndicate Illuminatist. Afterward, the Crime Syndicate shifted gears back to the use of fronts rather than top kingpins.
When asked if U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt was one of “them,” Rakovsky replied: “I do not know if he is one of ‘them’ or is only subject to ‘them.’ What more do you want? But I think that he was conscious of his mission. …
“Others were Lionel Rothschild, institutions — the Bank of Kuhn, Loeb & Co., of Wall Street; to this bank belong the families of Schiff, Warburg, Loeb and Kuhn; I say families in order to point out several names, since they are all connected among themselves by marriages; then Baruch, Frankfurter, Altschul, Cohen, Benjamin, Strauss, Steinhardt, Blom, Rosenman,Lippmann, Lehman, Dreifus, Lamont, Rothschild, Lord, Mandel, Morgenthau, Ezekiel, Lasky.”
Rakovsky then dwells on who is in charge [p. 26]: “It is a well-known fact that Marx and the highest chiefs of the First International – already the open one – and among them Herzen and Heine, were controlled by Baron Lionel Rothschild, whose revolutionary portrait was done by Disraeli (in Coningsby) the English Premier, who was his creature, and has been left to us. He described him in the character of Sidonia, a man, who, according to the story, was a multi-millionaire, knew and controlled spies, carbonari, freemasons, secret Jews, gypsies, revolutionaries etc., etc. Marx avoided dealing with banking power. All this seems fantastic. But it has been proved that Sidonia is an idealized portrait of the son of Nathan Rothschild.
Winter Watch Note: We put lots of color on this! See “The Hidden World of Benjamin Disraeli, a Made Man and Opportunist.”
Next comes the cosmic punchline for understanding the grand design: WAR IS THE ULTIMATE METHOD OF HOW SATANIST’S RULE
Rakovsky: “Remember the phrase of the mother of the five Rothschild brothers: “If my sons want it, then there will be no war. This means that they were the arbiters, the masters of peace and war, but not emperors. Are you capable of visualizing the fact of such a cosmic importance? Is not war already a revolutionary function? War – the Commune. Since that time every war was a giant step towards Communism.”
Statements from Leon Trotsky himself and from Ravovsky suggest that socialism and central banking is the bankster’s favorite tool to increase government power because a socialist state requires massive centralization. When something is centralized and top heavy, it’s easy to control if you can put your man at its head.
With the exile of Trotsky in 1929, Rakovsky became the acknowledged leader of the “left opposition” inside the Soviet Union.
Trotsky freely acknowledged the role of freemasonry and Illuminism in his book My Life: The Rise and Fall of a Dictator [Thornton Butterworth Limited, London 1930]; the paperback edition is My Life [Penguin, Harmondsworth, 1975].
Read “Illuminism and Freemason Uprising Part I: A Deep Dive into Revolutionary History with Nesta Webster and James Billington”
[quote] [hbk p. 106, pbk p. 124] It was during that period that I became interested in freemasonry. … [hbk p. 107] In the eighteenth century freemasonry became expressive of a militant policy of enlightenment, as in the case of the Illuminati, who were the forerunners of the revolution; on its left it culminated in the Carbonari. Freemasons counted among their members both Louis XVI and the Dr. Guillotin who invented the guillotine. In southern Germany freemasonry assumed an openly revolutionary character, whereas at the court of Catherine the Great it was a masquerade reflecting the [pbk p. 125] aristocratic and bureaucratic hierarchy. A freemason Novikov was exiled to Siberia by a freemason Empress. …
[hbk p. 108, pbk p. 126] I discontinued my work on freemasonry to take up the study of Marxian economics. … The work on freemasonry acted as a sort of test for these hypotheses. … I think this influenced the whole course of my intellectual development [p. 127]
Trotsky in his autobiography tells of a “British financier,” who in 1907 gave him a “large loan” to be repaid after the overthrow of the tsar. Arsene de Goulevitch, who witnessed the Bolshevik Revolution firsthand, has identified both the name of the financier and the amount of the loan. In private interviews, he said, “I have been told that over 21 million rubles were spent by Lord [Alfred] Milner in financing the Russian Revolution.” Winter Watch separately discussed Milner in “The Real Joker: Warmonger Extraordinaire Alfred Harmsworth aka Lord Northcliffe” and “Cecil Rhodes and His Warmongering Buggery Hegemony.”
Rakovsky pointed out that elite bankers magically avoided the Marxist revolutionary bloodbaths of the twentieth century, which terrorized every other sector of the so-called ‘bourgeoisie’ – from shopkeepers to peasants ploughing their own land.
Ravosky reveals connections of Trotsky through his wife to Jewish elite international bankers. The primary text on Trotsky and the Russian Revolution is well covered in Richard Spence’s book “Wall Street and the Russian Revolution: 1905-1925.” Winter Watch put up a condensed post on this: “Firebrand Bolshevik Leon Trotsky: Fully Backed by International Banksters and the Pederast British War Party.”
Per Ravosky: “Together with him there arrives in Russia his wife – Sedova. Do you know who she is? She is associated with Zhivotovsky, linked with the bankers Warburg, partners and relatives of Jacob Schiff, i.e. of that financial group which, as I had said, had also financed the revolution of 1905. Here is the reason why Trotsky, in one move, moves to the top of the revolutionary list.
“As far as Trotsky’s ties to the world financial elite are concerned, they were well-known long before the publication of The Red Symphony. In 1919 the French government received from its informer in Washington a detailed report [1618-6 No. 912], where “Red Leon’s” New York banker-sponsors were listed. It was noted that Trotsky established his connections with the financiers after his marriage to the daughter (Natalya Sedova) of banker Abram Zhivotovsky.
According to the Spence’s book, Zhivotovsky was Trotsky’s uncle, making Natalya Sedova his second cousin. So clearly we have very strong familial associations.
Hitler, National Socialism, Predicts Operation Barbarossa
Rakowsky reveals that Wall Street signalled and gave financial support to Adolf Hitler personally at a crucial moment in July, 1929, with the stated motive being restoring balance of power against France, and getting Germany back in business economically. At least that’s what they told Hitler. It was not revealed to Hitler that Paul Warburg was behind the support, nor did Hitler ask- he just accepted the considerable largesse that put his Party over the top..
Rakovsky: “In direct negotiations with Hitler they agreed as to the financing of the National-Socialist Party, and the latter received in a couple of years millions of Dollars, sent to it from Wall Street, and millions of Marks from German financiers- through the freemason Schacht; the upkeep of the S.A. and S.S. and also the financing of the elections which took place, which gave Hitler power.” This was extremely important in the depth of the Depression because the Nazis provided food and shelter to many of their supporters.
The interrogator asked: And Hitler believed it? Rakovsky – We do not know. That was not so important, whether he did or did not believe our explanations; our aim was to provoke a war …, and Hitler was war. Do you now understand? Every sincere Communist imitating his idol Lenin and the greatest revolutionary strategists must always wish for war. Nothing is so effective in bringing nearer the victory of revolution as war. This is a Marxist-Leninist dogma, which you must preach.”
The secondary goals of supporting Hitler and a stronger Germany was stoking nationalist flames in Europe, and countering Stalin Bonapartism (not real Communism). Hitler in the early years was a Zionist ally, and the Anglo-American-Zio banksters had no problem with him putting Germany’s Jewish population in motion and on the move reinforcing the US, Britain and the early Israel project.
Little did they know Hitler would jettison central banking, print his own money and bring Germany back from the brink far too quickly. It seems the banksters (then and now) could set events in motion, but not really totally control them. Rakovsky explains how the international banksters plan went off the rails,
CR: “Hitler, this uneducated and elementary man, has restored thanks to his natural intuition and even against the technical opinion of Schacht, an economic system of a very dangerous kind [see Gottfreid Feder]. Being illiterate in all economic theories and being guided only by necessity he removed, as we had done it in the USSR, the private and international capital. That means that he took over for himself the privilege of manufacturing money, and not only physical moneys, but also financial ones; he took over the untouched machinery of falsification and put it to work for the benefit of the State.”
The 1930’s British Policy of Appeasement was probably designed to encourage Hitler’s expansionist tendencies and to provoke war. Douglas Reed, the (London) Times Correspondent in Berlin, was first tipped off to something fishy when his newspaper suppressed his warnings of the Hitler menace.
During the January 1938 interrogation, Rakovsky stated, “I consider the attack of Hitler on the USSR to be inevitable.” Rakovsky’s rationale: “Hitler is impelled towards it by all those Capitalist States which had allowed him to re-arm and to take all the necessary economic and strategical bases. This is quite obvious. The Hitlerist attack on the USSR is, in addition, a dialectical necessity.
Winter Watch note: That attack came in June, 1941. One of the few predictions Rakovsky missed is that Stalin would be liquidated within a year of the invasion.
Rakovsky advised his interrogator that western bankers wanted to force a war between Germany and Russia and that the best way of avoiding this was to sign a non-aggression pact with Hitler so as to get him tied up in wars with other countries. This suggestion was surprising, but made sense, and Stalin adopted it in August, 1939. Incredibly [p.42], if the Soviets and Germany carved up Poland, Rakovsky predicted the democracies will declare war only on one aggressor, and that will be Hitler.
Winter Watch Takeaway on Hitler and National Socialism: Red Symphony clears up a lot of random noise. Hitler was not a stooge, or even a Crime Syndicate made man, but more suddenly promoted once his movement had attained critical mass, with a jujitsu agenda in mind. AH took the help, figuring he was above it all, but his weak point was megalomania. But there were hidden hand forces dictating and influencing events leading up to WWII. Rakovsky makes it clear the Soviet Union was maneuvered into the line of fire as well.
On Bolshevik Revolution
A series of organized defeats in WWI led to the Revolution.
Kerensky was to surrender the State fully to Communism, and he does it. Trotsky has the chance in an “unnoticed manner” to occupy the whole State aparatus. What a strange blindness! Well that is the reality of the much praised October revolution. The Bolsheviks took that which “They” gave them.
G.- You dare to say that Kerensky was a collaborator of Lenin?
R. – Of Lenin – no. Of Trotsky – yes; it is more correct to say – a collaborator of “Them.” Believe me: despite the statues and mausoleum – Communism is indebted to Kerensky much more than to Lenin. Yes to me that is quite clear. Understand that I personally took part in all this
Do you know who financed the October revolution? They financed it, in particular through those same bankers who had financed Japan in 1905 (read “UK PM David Cameron’s Great Grandfathers Were Rothschild-Connected Bankers Who Financed Russo-Japanese War“) i.e. Jacob Schiff, and the brothers Warburg; that means through the great banking constellation, through one of the five banks who are members of the Federal Reserve, through the bank of Kuhn, Loeb & Co., here there took part also other American and European bankers, such as Guggenheim, Hanauer, Breitung, Aschberg, the “Nya Banken” of Stockholm. I was there “by chance,” there in Stockholm, and participated in the transmission of funds. Until Trotsky arrived I was the only person who was an intermediary from the revolutionary side.
[p. 29] Who arranged it? The same people who had succeeded that Lenin passed through Germany. Yes, “They” were able to get the defeatist Trotsky out of a Canadian camp to England and send him on to Russia, giving him the chance to pass freely through all the Allied controls; others of “Them” – a certain Rathenau – accomplishes the journey of Lenin through enemy Germany. If you will undertake the study of the history of the revolution and civil war without prejudices, and will use all your enquiring capabilities, which you know how to apply to things much less important and less obvious, then when you study informations in their totality, and also study separate details right up to anecdotal happenings you will meet with a whole series of “amazing chances.”
Scene from Fall of Eagles: Kaiser Wilhelm had a big problem with the Lenin Train, and his reluctant sign off.
From the time of his arrival in Petrograd Trotzky was openly received by Lenin. As you know sufficiently well, during the interval between the two revolutions there had been deep differences between them. All is forgotten and Trotzky emerges as the master of his trade in the matter of the triumph of the revolution, whether Stalin wants this or not. Why? This secret is known to the wife of Lenin – Krupskaya. She knows who Trotzky is in fact; it is she who persuaded Lenin to receive Trotzky. If he had not received him, then Lenin would have remained blocked up in Switzerland; this alone had been for him a serious reason, and in addition he knew that Trotzky provided money and helped to get a colossal international assistance, a proof of this was the sealed train.
Another great and enlightening article. I think your analysis of Hitler is dead on. This short article has more truth in it than the volumes and volumes of history I was forced to endure during my so called “schooling”. You know you will eventually have to gather all these great articles you are writing under one binding and turn it into a book, which I feel would be some of the best revisionist ever written.
AGREED. Russ, write a book. Call it “Winter of discontent (of modern history)”.
The information and opinions in this book are largely correct, and the author was extremely intelligent and well informed, Nevertheless, I doubt that this text is exactly what it is claimed to be.
In the Soviet Union of 1938 more than a thousand people were being executed every day for saying just a few politically incorrect words, or for having the wrong friends. Absolutely no one would have wanted to hear these uncomfortable truths, any one of which could get them killed. Most would have immediately run away in fear if someone began talking like this.
The interrogator up front stated that this testimony would never see the light of day in public or trial. Its purpose was as intel for Stalin’s eyes only.
Thanks for re-posting this from 2018. Some interesting notions this post brought into my mind having done a lot of research years ago about the old Soviet Union…that Stalin, from Georgia not Russia, would be such as “communist nationalist” which could explain why they so easily chased the Germans out, at Stalingrad no less, and why the Moscow Trials happened in the first place where most of the defendants were Jewish (and I know this will piss off some, but the fact is that Stalin was not born Jewish! His parents were Orthodox Christian liberated serfs according to a few history books…yet he went to seminary in Tiblisi and wound up hating Christianity…maybe he converted to Judaism?). As for Trotsky, he started out not a Bolshevik but a Menshevik, the same group that took over in February, 1917, and later out of skulduggery converted to Bolshevism–which this post explains. As for Hitler, several history books make the claim that Hitler likely had Jewish ancestors, and the fact that the Rothschild banksters aided Hitler in taking over Germany was obvious when I read Shirer’s “Rise and Fall of the Third Reich”–why else would Hitler, on the verge of taking over his native Austria, invade Vienna ONLY AFTER the Rothschilds had escaped Vienna, that Hitler deliberately allowed the Rothschilds to get out of Vienna and then told the army to invade it only after they left…the army has been waiting for that to happen for several days.
THE 3 ABRAHAMIC CULTS OF DEATH – JUDAISM – CHRISTENDOM – ISLAM, have drenched the earth with the blood of their victims.
Google:
A REAL CASE AGAINST THE JEWS
The following is an article written by an American Jew in 1928:
By Marcus Eli Ravage
Reprinted from The Century Magazine January 1928
Google:
SO, WHAT DID THE MUSLIMS DO FOR THE JEWS?
The JC Essay
David J Wasserstein is the Eugene Greener Jr Professor of Jewish Studies at Vanderbilt University. This article is adapted from last week’s Jordan Lectures in Comparative Religion at the School of Oriental and African Studies.
Islam saved Jewry. This is an unpopular, discomforting claim in the modern world. But it is a historical truth. The argument for it is double.
First, in 570 CE, when the Prophet Mohammad was born, the Jews and Judaism were on the way to oblivion. And second, the coming of Islam saved them, providing a new context in which they not only survived, but flourished, laying foundations for subsequent Jewish cultural prosperity – also in Christendom – through the medieval period into the modern world.
By the fourth century, Christianity had become the dominant religion in the Roman Empire. One aspect of this success was opposition to rival faiths, including Judaism, along with massive conversion of members of such faiths, sometimes by force, to Christianity. Much of our testimony about Jewish existence in the Roman Empire from this time on consists of accounts of conversions.
Great and permanent reductions in numbers through conversion, between the fourth and the seventh centuries, brought with them a gradual but relentless whittling away of the status, rights, social and economic existence, and religious and cultural life of Jews all over the Roman Empire.
A long series of enactments deprived Jewish people of their rights as citizens, prevented them from fulfilling their religious obligations, and excluded them from the society of their fellows.
This went along with the centuries-long military and political struggle with Persia. As a tiny element in the Christian world, the Jews should not have been affected much by this broad, political issue. Yet it affected them critically, because the Persian Empire at this time included Babylon – now Iraq – at the time home to the world’s greatest concentration of Jews.
Had Islam not come along, Jewry in the west would have declined to disappearance and Jewry in the east would have become just another oriental cult
Here also were the greatest centres of Jewish intellectual life. The most important single work of Jewish cultural creativity in over 3,000 years, apart from the Bible itself – the Talmud – came into being in Babylon. The struggle between Persia and Byzantium, in our period, led increasingly to a separation between Jews under Byzantine, Christian rule and Jews under Persian rule.
Until the world is rid of these Abrahamic Cults of Death, there will never be peace in the world.
An article on how Western judges and courts have become corrupted by the Marxist angle that Lenin, Trotsky & Stalin all shared:
“Mediaeval London Chamberlain Andrew Horne (c.1270-1328) wrote a legal guidebook, the ‘Mirror of Justices’, saying that late 800s Anglo-Saxon King Alfred the Great truly deserved his title, because he reviewed the conduct of judges, and hanged dozens of those judges who had betrayed the people.
As the West lost the sense of a higher law, the temptations of satanic power were swift. The temptation to bend law, has proved irresistible to judges across the Western world, and to the oligarchy of Satanists behind the scenes
Twisting the law, mauling victims via the courts, can give psychopathic, satanic pleasure. It doubles the wrong, as there is the crime itself, and the second abuse of claiming it is all ‘legal’.
The Illuminati-event 1789 French revolution fascinates Marxists and Satanists. It proved that literally everything in society can be overthrown: The 1793 ‘revolutionary tribunals’ meted out death essentially at whim.
In Russia’s 1917 revolution, Vladimir Lenin, Leon Trotsky, and Joseph Stalin, shared the same Marxist philosophy of twisting everything to serve end goals.
In a famous phrase of October 1921, often highlighted by Unz’s Steve Sailer, Lenin said everything was a question of, ‘Who will win over Whom?’ shortened to ‘Who? Whom?’ Trotsky repeated this in a 1925 essay, and Stalin also in a speech in 1929.
Judges everywhere in the West increasingly follow a cultural Marxist, George-Soros-linked programme as if they were chosen for that tendency.
Occasionally, judges turn up suspiciously dead. US Federal Judge John Roll was shot and killed in the street in 2011 after ruling against Obama. In 2016 US Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia was found dead – with a pillow over his face! – also after ruling against Obama. Is that how they keep the judges in line?
It is nice to see that the disgraceful story (Honore de Balzac) can be read on the net. The Rakovsky Protocols are compulsory reading for the seeker of truth, just like the Protocols of the Wise Men of Zion. I come from Germany and such contributions are an absolute taboo here in Germany. I don’t think I have to explain this. For this reason I read mostly English articles where I still have the opportunity to express my free opinion.
Hi Tom,
Forget the disputed Protocols of Zion.
Benjamin Disraeli sums it up for us:
CONINGSBY
(excerpt of Disraeli’s novel published in London, 1844)
In his novel Coningsby (London, 1844) Disraeli draws a picture from life of the Jews ruling the world from behind thrones as graphic as anything in the protocols of Nilus.
The passage in which Rothschild (Sidonia) describes this runs as follows:
“If I followed my own impulse, I would remain here”, said Sidonia.
“Can anything be more absurd than that a nation should apply to an individual to maintain its credit, its existence as an empire and its comfort as a people; and that individual one to whom its laws deny the proudest rights of citizenship, the privilege of sitting in its senate and of holding land; for though I have been rash enough to buy several estates, my own opinion is that by the existing law of England, an Englishman of Hebrew faith cannot posses the soil.”
“But surely it would be easy to repeal a law so illiberal.”
“Oh! as for illiberality, I have no objection to it if it be an element of power.
Eschew political sentimentality. What I contend is that if you permit men to accumulate property, and they use that permission to a great extent, power is inseparable from that property, and it is in the last degree impolite to make it in the interest of any powerful class to oppose the institutions under which they live.
The Jews, for example, independent of the capital qualities for citizenship which they possess in their industry, temperance, and energy and vivacity of mind, are a race essentially monarchical, deeply religious, and shrinking themselves from converts as from a calamity, are ever anxious to see the religious systems of the countries in which the live, flourish.
Yet since your society has become agitated in England and powerful combinations menace your institutions, you find the once loyal Hebrew is variably arrayed in the same ranks as the leveller and the latitudinarian, and prepared to support rather than tamely continue under a system which seeks to degrade him.
The Tories lose an important election at a critical moment; ’tis the Jews come forward to vote against them.
The Church is alarmed at the scheme of a latitudinarian university, and learns with relief that funds are not forthcoming for its establishment; a Jew immediately advances and endows it.
Yet the Jews, Coningsby, are essentially Tories. Toryism indeed is but copied from the mighty prototype which has fashioned Europe. And every generation they must become more powerful and more dangerous to the society which is hostile to them.
Do you think that the quiet humdrum persecution of a decorous representative of an English university can crush those who have successfully baffled the Pharaons, Nebuchadnezzar, Rome, and the feudal ages?
The fact is you cannot destroy a pure race of the Caucasian organization. It is a physiological fact; a simple law of nature, which has baffled Egyptian and Assyrian kings, Roman emperors, and Christian inquisitors.
No penal laws, no physical tortures, can effect that a superior race should be absorbed in an inferior, or be destroyed by it.
The mixed persecuting races disappear, the pure persecuted race remains.
And at the moment, in spite of centuries, or tens of centuries, of degradation, the Jewish mind exercises a vast influence on the affairs of Europe. I speak not of their laws, which you still obey; of their literature, with which your minds are saturated, but of the living Hebrew intellect.
You never observe a great intellectual movement in Europe in which the Jews do not greatly participate.
The first Jesuits were Jews: that mysterious Russian diplomacy which so alarms Western Europe is organized and principally carried on by the Jews; that mighty revolution (of 1848) which will be in fact a second and greater Reformation, and of which so little is as yet known in England, is entirely developing under the auspices of Jews, who almost monopolize the professorial chairs of Germany.
NEANDAR, Founder of spiritual Christianity and who is Regius Professor of Divinity in the University of Berlin is a Jew.
Benary, equally famous, and in the same university is a Jew.
Wehl, the Arabic Professor of Heidelberg, is a Jew.
Years ago, when I was in Palestine I met a German student who was accumulating materials for the history of Christianity and studying the genius of the place; a modest and learned man. It was Wehl; then unknown, since become the first Arabic scholar of the day, and the author of the life of Mahomet. But for the German professors of this race, their name is legion. I think there are more than ten at Berlin alone.
I told you just now that I was going up to town to-morrow, because I always made it a rule to interpose when affairs of state were on the carpet. Otherwise, I never interfere. I hear of peace and war in newspapers, but I am never alarmed, except when I am informed that the sovereigns want treasure; then I know that monarchs are serious.
A few years back we were applied to by Russia. Now there has been no friendship between the Court of St. Petersburg and my family. It has Dutch connections which have generally supplied it; and our representations in favour of the Polish Hebrews, a numerous race, but the most suffering and degraded of all the tribes, has not been very agreeable to the Czar.
However circumstances drew to an approximation between the Romanoffs and the Sidonias (Rothschilds). I resolved to go myself to St. Petersburg. I had on my arrival an interview with the Russian Minister of Finance, Count Cancrin; I beheld the son of a Lithuanian Jew.
The loan was connected with the affairs of Spain. I resolved on repairing to Spain from Russia. I travelled without intermission. I had an audience immediately on my arrival with the Spanish minister, Senor Mendizabel; I beheld one like myself, the son of a Neuvo Christiano, a Jew of Aragon.
In consequence of what transpired at Madrid, I went straight to Paris to consult the President of the French Council.; I beheld the son of a French Jew, a hero, an imperial marshal, and very properly so, for who should be military heroes if not those who worship the Lord of Hosts?”
“And is Soult a Hebrew?”
“Yes, and others of the French marshals, and the most famous, Massena, for example; his real name was Mannaseh: but to my anecdote:
The consequence of our consultations was that some northern power should be applied to in a friendly and medative capacity.
We fixed on Prussia, and the President of the Council made an application to the Prussian minister, who attended a few days after our conference. Count Arnim entered the cabinet, and I beheld a Prussian Jew.
So you see, my dear Coningsby, that the world is governed by very different personages from what is imagined by those who are not behind the scenes.”(pp. 294-252)
Read Darkness at Noon by Arthur Koestler.