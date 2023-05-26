Biden Admin Pushing to Make AI Incubator for Leftist Politics

News Busters | May 24, 2023

The anti-free speech Biden administration has yet another woke initiative aimed at turning artificial intelligence into another political tool to advance wokeness.

Following recent executive actions on artificial intelligence (AI), the Biden White House announced May 23 “New Steps to Advance Responsible Artificial Intelligence Research, Development, and Deployment.” These so-called “steps” included an “updated roadmap to focus federal investments [i.e. taxpayer dollars] in AI research and development” and an advice questionnaire. The White House also hosted “a listening session with workers.” The White House’s request for “advice” on future AI actions, however, appears to be hellbent on furthering leftist political narratives and influencing elections.

The White House announcement promoted a “Request for Information National Priorities for Artificial Intelligence” questionnaire from the Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP). The document disclosed that the Biden administration was creating “a National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy” that will supposedly “chart a path for the United States to harness the benefits and mitigate the risks of AI.” Besides standard questions about issues such as national security risks, the document included politicized questions like the following:

