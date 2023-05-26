CNN hits Biden with ‘horrible news’ as poll shows 66% of Americans call a 2024 victory a ‘disaster,’ ‘setback’

Fox News | May 25, 2023

CNN delivered “horrible news” for President Biden as the network’s latest polling offered a grim forecast ahead of his 2024 reelection bid.

The poll released Thursday show a whopping 66% of Americans view a Biden victory in the upcoming presidential election as either a “disaster” or a “setback” for the United States.

“Horrible news, horrible for Joe Biden,” CNN anchor Jake Tapper reacted to the poll.

“Those are some bad numbers,” he later added.

CNN political director David Challian provided analysis of the poll that showed 41% of Americans specifically called a Biden win a “disaster,” a slightly better figure than the 44% who said the same about former President Trump. However, another 26% of Americans viewed a Biden win as a “setback” while just 12% said the same about a Trump win. Both front-runners were tied at 27% among those who call each of their wins a “step forward” but Trump held a ten-point lead over Biden among those who would call it a “triumph.”

