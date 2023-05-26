Russ Winter Joins Robert Phoenix to Discuss Louis Jolyon West: Johnny on the Spot Mind Controller and the Real Story of Timothy McVeigh

The duo parse the strange presence of Louis Jolyon West when mind controlled assassins were present during historical events.

West (1924-1999) was a CIA funded psychiatrist/professor who was employed by UCLA, where he began his LSD and electrode in brain research on patients like Charles Diederich, the founder of Synanon. Joly didn’t stop there. He delved into other areas of mind control like Jack Ruby, The SLA and Patty Hearst and Timothy McVeigh. This is just a small sample size of West’s skunkwork of the mind.

They dive deep into one case on particular, the oddities and high strangeness around Timothy McVeigh and Oklahoma City.

