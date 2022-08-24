Covert Agent Edward Mandell House: The Enemy Within Wilson’s White House

Editor Note: We continue on with our examinations of the overwhelming evidence of the British pederast warmongering conspiracy, this time involving their campaign to maneuver the US into WWI via their agent and made man Edward Mandell House and other manipulations, kompromats and dirty tricks.
“I had a nice talk with Jack Morgan the other day… The real truth of the matter is, as you and I know, that a financial element in the larger centers has owned the Governmant ever since the days of Andrew Jackson — and I am not wholly excepting the Administration of W.W.” [Woodrow Wilson]– President Roosevelt letter to Col. Edward Mandell House on November 21, 1933
In Harry Dexter White: An Enemy Within we covered the suppressed history of a clique of warmongers and Soviet spies surrounding President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s administration. In a similar vein, the presidency of Woodrow Wilson was hijacked by one Edward Mandell House (né Huis) (1858-1938), who also went by the self-styled pseudonym “Colonel House.”
Made man House had no military or diplomatic experience. He never had a profession but used his family wealth as a political kingmaker. In 1911, he became an adviser, close friend and supporter of New Jersey Gov. Woodrow Wilson and helped him win the Democratic presidential nomination in 1912.
In “The Strangest Friendship in History, Woodrow Wilson and Col. House,” by George Sylvester Viereck, the author writes:
Note: 35,000 dollars in 1912 had the same buying power as $849,526 current dollars.
“What,” I asked House, “cemented your friendship?” House answered, “I handed him $35,000.”
It is also generally acknowledged that the Crime Syndicate Cabal had the goods on Wilson because of an affair. Col. House was a front man for the Cabal at a time when it was led by the Jewish banksters Schiffs, Kuhns, Warburgs, and their gentile posse members the Rockefellers and Morgans. One of the first orders of business when Wilson came into office was the enactment of the Federal Reserve Bank.
House was a Warburg agent. “The Intimate Papers of Col. House” details his regular meetings throughout 1913 with Warburg and his associates. In an entry dated March 27, 1913, he writes of coaching sponsors: “McAdoo came about 10 minutes afterward. Morgan had a currency plan already printed. I suggested he have it typewritten, so it would not seem too prearranged, and send it to Wilson and myself today.”
During the Panic of 1907, Wilson had declared, “All this trouble could be averted if we appointed a committee of six or seven public-spirited men like J.P. Morgan to handle the affairs of our country.” During the legislative battle to enact, Sen. LaFollette, who was opposed, publicly charged that a money trust of 50 men controlled the U.S. George F. Baker, partner of J.P. Morgan, on being queried by reporters as to the truth of the charge, replied that it was absolutely in error. He said that he knew from personal knowledge that not more than eight men ran the country.
With his first major task completed House, went on to his next job: drawing the U.S. into WWI. For that task, House assumed the role of “executive adviser” and went to Europe to carry out Wilson’s pledge of “peace through diplomacy.” Wilson actively pushed for status quo ante bellum and post-war disarmament as the terms to end WWI.
Rather than proceeding as an honest broker, which was Wilson’s supposed goal, House quickly fell into bed with the pedophile British War Party. He became a lackey for foreign secretary Edward Grey. Grey’s task was to drag the U.S. into WWI. For more on the secretive conniving always plotting Grey see The Sleepwalkers page 148.
House enjoyed manipulating people and events, and even Wilson eventually realized (too late) that he acted with malice. Grey cleverly manipulated the Americans into agreeing to the secret House-Grey Memorandum of Feb. 22, 1916, that indicated that if the Allies all attended a peace conference and the Germans refused, the U.S. “would probably enter the war against Germany.” Wilson endorsed the scheme.
Ironically, Wilson was an opponent of secret diplomacy, viewing it as a threat to peace. He made the abolition of secret diplomacy the first point of his Fourteen Points. After the war, Grey was the first to tattle and claim bragging rights about this manipulation. Wilson was re-elected in 1916 under the slogan “He Kept us Out of War.”
Around the time of this secret memorandum, there was a serious German peace overture. This overture is not something mentioned in textbooks, but it has been mentioned by the man who received it: James W. Gerard, the American ambassador to Germany (1913-1917), who wrote about it in his autobiography, “My First Eighty Three Years in America.”
The response from Washington was most astonishing. Instead of commenting on Germany’s proposal for peace, the White House directed the ambassador to communicate with Col. House instead of the U.S. president:
In addition to the cable which I had already received informing me that Colonel House was “fully commissioned to act” he himself reminded me of my duty in his February 16 postscript. In his own handwriting these were the words from House.
“The President has just repeated to me your cablegram to him and says he has asked you to communicate directly with me in future . . .”
All authority, therefore had been vested in Colonel House direct, the President ceased to be even a conduit of communications. …
He, who had never been appointed to any position, and who had never been passed by the Senate, was “fully instructed and commissioned” to act in the most grave situation.
I have never ceased to wonder how he had managed to attain such power and influence.
Realizing that Col. House was in control of Wilson, the Germans made another overture of peace on Dec. 12, 1916. This has been revealed by historian Leon Degrelle. He mentions that on on that day, German officials expressed a desire for peace and talks with their adversaries. He also writes that the Germans expressed the hope that Col. House would persuade the Allies. Col. House ruled out peace and thus helped sabotage the second peace initiative within the same year.
The U.S. entered WWI in April 1917.
In October 1918, when Germany petitioned for peace based on the Fourteen Points, Wilson tasked House with working out details of an armistice with the Allies. Instead, House, as the chief American negotiator and Wilson’s chief adviser at the Paris peace conference in 1919, adopted much of the France’s hardline anti-German position.
Against Wilson’s stance, he had tentatively approved French demands for the separation of the Rhineland from Germany and the separation of the League of Nations from the peace treaty with Germany. He sent misleading, misquoted, false and mistaken reports to Wilson that jeopardized Wilson’s credibility with foreign leaders and undermined the president’s initiatives.
Wilson was increasingly ill, but at last awoke to House’s endless scheming and cut him loose. Wilson told a friend, “House has given away everything I had won. … I will have to start all over again.”
Edith, Wilson’s new young wife who became defacto facade president after Wilson’s stroke, also made the right call on the rascal Col. House. She said, “I can’t help feeling that he is not a very strong character.” Her passive stewardship of the office of President as a non-criminal actor seemed to mark the end of the more blatant Wilson-House Crime Syndicate TPTB shit-storming. But before leaving the stage, House co-founded the highly influential Council on Foreign Relations (CFR).
Wilson’s strokes on Sept. 25 and Oct. 2, 1919, removed him from the treaty process, which was never ratified by the U.S., nor was the League of Nations. In 1922, and out-of-office Wilson all but admitted that the treaty was a flop and predicted trouble ahead.
By that time, however, the damaging Versailles Treaty was cast in stone, enacted and set the stage for an eventual large-scale German reaction and laid the conditions for WWII.
Thank you for this little history on a man that I always felt and believed played a far more important role in the events of history. A very strange man and one who should be studied far more than he is.
I always found this quote by House from his novel PHILIP DRU: ADMINISTRATOR: A STORY OF TOMORROW 1920-1935 to be of extreme importance and why is because of the almost verbatim way in which it spells out what was written 2 thousand years ago by St. John in the book of Revelation chapter 13. consider both statements:
“He also forced everyone, small and great, rich and poor, free and slave, to receive a mark on his right hand or on his forehead, so that no one could buy or sell…
{‘FORCED TO REGISTER OR SUFFER NOT BEING ABLE TO WORK AND EARN A LIVING.’ Col. House}
unless he had the mark, which is the number of his name.” {Rev. 13:16} {Emphasis mine}
Now consider the entire quote:
“[Very] soon, every American will be required to register their biological property in a National system designed to keep track of the people and that will operate under the ancient system of pledging. By such methodology, we can compel people to submit to our agenda, which will affect our security as a chargeback for our fiat paper currency. Every American will be forced to register or suffer not being able to work and earn a living. They will be our chattel, and we will hold the security interest over them forever, by operation of the law merchant under the scheme of secured transactions. Americans, by unknowingly or unwittingly delivering the bills of lading to us will be rendered bankrupt and insolvent, forever to remain economic slaves through taxation, secured by their pledges. They will be stripped of their rights and given a commercial value designed to make us a profit and they will be none the wiser, for not one man in a million could ever figure our plans and, if by accident one or two would figure it out, we have in our arsenal plausible deniability. After all, this is the only logical way to fund government, by floating liens and debt to the registrants in the form of benefits and privileges. This will inevitably reap to us huge profits beyond our wildest expectations and leave every American a contributor to this fraud which we will call “Social Insurance.” Without realizing it, every American will insure us for any loss we may incur and in this manner; every American will unknowingly be our servant, however
begrudgingly. The people will become helpless and without any hope for their redemption and, we will employ the high office of the President of our dummy corporation to foment this plot against America.”
This is an astonishing quote and the 1930’s was the decade of traitors and we I’m afraid are surely on the verge of witnessing and reaping what was written by St. John.
and Wilson’s lament:
“I am a most unhappy man. I have unwittingly ruined my country. A great industrial nation is controlled by its system of credit. Our system of credit is concentrated. The growth of the nation, therefore, and all our activities are in the hands of a few men. We have come to be one of the worst ruled, one of the most completely controlled and dominated governments in the civilized world. No longer a government by free opinion, no longer a government by conviction and the vote of the majority, but a government by the opinion and duress of a small group of dominant men.”
Thank you for this quote from “Philip Dru: Administrator.” I had heard about this book years ago when, in the mid-90s, I started waking up to the evil of the criminal psycho elites, the Syn of Sat.
If the writer is not aware of the book Empire of the City on pages 44 and 45 is some interesting history and quotes concerning House. The entire book is actually a wealth of information:
Applying hanlons razor to Wilson’s actions is an error, my sentiments. The fucker repeatedly acted the unaware victim, after repeatedly selling the country out, regardless of the demon House’s influence and deception upon him, which I agree was substantial. But plausible deniability only goes so far.
“During the Panic of 1907, Wilson had declared, “All this trouble could be averted if we appointed a committee of six or seven public-spirited men like J.P. Morgan to handle the affairs of our country.””
You’re guilty Woodrow- JP Morgan is one of the worst scum to ever grace the continent… plus, you wore that stupid fucking top hat, I wish someone would’ve offed this weak, lying sonofabitch
The US was feeding the German army so that the war could go on long enough for America to become involved….it would have lasted a year tops without direct food sales aided by (Later president) Herbert Hoover
Why not cut to the chase? MANDELL House was a jew.
Wilson, also was a jew. As “Black Throated Sparrow” already commented: plausible deniability only goes so far. As I say, the jews trumped up onion-layers of protection and excuses for Wilson: He was in debt, he was duped, he was sick, he was a dreamer, and later he had regrets.
He was a jew. That’s how he could be so destructive to the CONstitution and the country and completely get a way with it.
What is your source for that?
As far as I know Wilson was a nominal Christian and I have never heard anything jewish about House either so I’m wondering where you got your info.
My sources are Eustace Mullins and myself. Eustace Mullins was a bit wrong on Adolf Hitler but he was correct on nearly everything else in his large body of works. On myself, go to my website (linked on my name) and click the “Credentials” page link, where I have begun to assemble my credentials. Enough is there already to show the depth and breadth of my research and works.
Your comment shows that you buy the jew dodge of religion as having something to do with what a jew is. Israel invites any jew born anywhere on the planet to be a full citizen of the illegal country called Israel, with one test. The test is parentage, which is blood, which is DNA, which is race. There is no religion test. When jews say the White race should be “abolished” — killed — off the face of the Earth, they are NOT talking about their own race! They know they are separate. That said, they do strategically breed with every major race to produce jews who can pass as members of the race in control of any country and, thus, take control. This has already been done.
Jewry protects their crypto-jews (secret jews). Those of us who know what a jew is must dig up sufficient evidence to expose them. People who wait for crypto-jews to declare they are jews will go to their graves not knowing even half of the truth.
The foundation for destruction that was laid by Mr. House and all of his machinations is of central importance to understanding the 20th Century! House is a complete unknown to many but his impact was overwhelming. A semester class could be devoted to his ‘Philip Dru: Administrator’ alone. House, or I should say, Huis, was the quintessential Talmudic Jew. Woodrow Wilson went to his grave not understanding how House played him like the weak-ass bitch he was!
Russ what do you know about the elite’s fountain of youth adrenachorme.. A toxic that is best preserved in children. The internet is becoming very alive with child trafficking questions regarding the elite’s addiction to literally drinking the blood and eating children. The extreme madness we are now witnessing is a cover and distraction from this diabolical crime.
I started a post on it, but haven’t been able to coherently put this together yet.
Could you please upload a page reference and preferably a facsimile of the Gerard claim from his autobiography. I can find no reference to the German peace offer in his ‘My Four Years in Germany’ but this was published in 1917 and would have been tightly controlled.
https://www.crossroad.to/articles2/011/radio-liberty/secret-cabal-5.htm
but it’s relevant to the topic.
